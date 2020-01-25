A member of the Grenfell Tower investigation resigns via links to the facade cladding company

A member of the Grenfell Tower investigation panel in London has resigned to connect with the company that supplied the cladding for the building.

Benita Mehra had ties to Arconic’s charity, the Arconic Foundation.

A report after the first phase of the investigation, published in October, found that the cladding supplied by Arconic did not meet building regulations.

Arconic said that an “encounter of unfortunate circumstances” and not the “mere presence” of the panels caused the fire to spread.

The fire in June 2017 claimed 72 lives – the first phase of the investigation revealed that the disguise was the “main reason” for the rapid spread of the flames.

Since her appointment was announced shortly before Christmas, it was found that Ms. Mehra was president of the Women’s Engineering Society (WES) immediately before.

According to the association’s website, an apprentice conference was funded by the Arconic Foundation last year.

Ms. Mehra said her role at WES was unpaid and the Arconic grant was earmarked to fund the mentoring program.

She wrote her resignation letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday.

The engineer said that she recognized and respected the “concern” and “depth of feeling” among the survivors and the bereaved about her appointment.

Grenfell United’s group of survivors said that Ms. Mehra has “done the worthy by resigning” and that her parting “is helping to alleviate the growing fear of the second phase.”

However, she added that the government “should never have placed families in this situation” and accused it of not performing “basic controls”.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said Ms Mehra’s resignation was “welcome news” and her appointment “should never have come first”.

Reporting by IRN

Main picture: The Grenfell Tower in West London on the day of the publication of the first report of the public investigation into the fire that killed 72 people last October. Photo: Steve Parsons / PA Wire / PA Images