Should media organizations capitalize the word “veteran” as a formal title? A marine veteran is sure to believe that.

Patch Baker, a Marine Corps veteran

The Associated Press, who has become an entrepreneur, is currently petitioning to persuade Associated Press – the arbiter of most of the American newsroom guides, including Task & Purpose – to use the veteran capital when referring to former service members , rather than on the lowercase “Veteran”.

According to the

Veteran’s Affairs Style Guide, “Veteran” is always capitalized as a “veteran”, not unlike the Department of Defense’s requirement that soldiers, seafarers, airmen and marines always be capitalized.

In contrast, the

Associated Press Style Guide does not view “Veteran” as a proper name or formal title that deserves uniform capitalization when referring to a former service member.

“Of all that we can and must do to honor and support those people who have honored and supported our country so well, one of the most immediate and fundamental tasks is to make the honor of their title inherent.”

Baker argues in his Change.org petition. “By referring to each veteran, both alive and dead, we can increase the honor we show for bravery and sacrifice by looking at their role with full respect and honor for the title they hold . ”

To be fair to Baker, there are certain elements of U.S. military culture that are not reflected in many style guidelines. Before I came to Task & Purpose, I would not have understood the difference between “Ex-Marine” and “Ex-Marine”. Words matter, and the AP’s request to be thoughtful and targeted about American veterans is inherently not a wrong request.

But spotting the lack of capitalization – especially given the hideous insistence of the Pentagon to capitalize every goddamn word under the sun – seems to be a sign of lack of respect, both pedantic and small. And while Baker

claims that “an increasing number of US citizens are increasingly concerned about this omission”, and an increasing number of veterans might not be able to do half a shit either way.

Also, if we capitalize on titles, why should we stop using veterans? Why don’t we just use capital?

Everyone’s title. Garbage man. Facility manager. Teacher. If military service – a job like a vocation – brings you capital forever, they deserve it, damn it. Damn, I’ve been a reporter for a decade. Please refer to me as reporter Jared Keller from now on. Please and thank you.

The civil-military divide is real, and it doesn’t help to exist in an additional way to stand out from the rest of the civilian world. And while I respect Baker’s desire to encourage a moment of self-reflection among editors everywhere, this is the case: if a lack of capitalization causes a lack of respect for you, the problem may not be with the Associated Press.