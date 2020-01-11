A Marine Lance Corporal's bored selfie 'killed' his unit at 29 palms

Editor’s Note: This article by Gina Harkins originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

A younger navy got his artillery unit in serious trouble after taking a photo during massive force-on-force training in the Mojave Desert, California.

Tens of thousands of soldiers recently descended into the Marine Corps Air-to-Ground Combat Center for the largest training event of its kind in decades. The Marines, Seafarers, and NATO forces faced drone strikes, cyber breaks, and other high-tech challenges during the free spin.

However, one team was hit by another type of threat, Lieutenant General Lori Reynolds, the Marine Corps’ deputy information commander, told reporters at the Pentagon.

“A marine in this exercise took a selfie that he was bored with,” she said. “This selfie showed that it was an artillery unit. You could locate it geographically and see which unit it was.

“They said ‘OK, you’re dead’.”

It’s a difficult lesson for a young navy, said Reynolds.

“And I’m sure Lance Corporal wasn’t happy,” she said. “But it’s okay to learn these things in Twentynine Palms – we don’t want to learn them anywhere else.”

Last week, the army banned some 100 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division from using cell phones and other electronic devices, CNN said. Soldiers living in North Carolina were sent to the Middle East after the United States killed one of the country’s leading military forces in an airstrike in Iraq.

The Iranians have sophisticated cyber skills.

For years, military leaders have warned troops that their cell phones and other personal devices could move abroad.

The now retired naval commander, General Robert Neller, said in 2017 that he wanted to end the leather neck’s addiction to technology. Cell phones, he said, created security holes.

“You will dig a hole, you will camouflage yourself, you will put all your things down,” he said. “… because if you are seen you can be attacked.”

In 2018, troops’ fitness trackers were also found to exchange confidential information about the location of military bases around the world.

Reynolds is leading some of the Marine Corps’ greatest cultural changes in decades as the service tries to prepare for new threats in the information space that can destroy networks, locate troops, and eradicate awareness of battles.

Maj. Gen. William Mullen, head of the Marine Corps Training Command, said the Marines need to rethink their way of fighting.

“We saw this at Twentynine Palms in an electronic warfare environment,” said Mullen. “You cannot take the normal command and control that we are used to from Iraq and Afghanistan … where you pick up the radio, everything is clear and you can always look it up.”

Whenever Marines do this, they run the risk of being targeted or jammed.

This article originally appeared on Military.com

More Military.com Articles: