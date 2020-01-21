Celtic is today at Lennoxtown and doing their final preparation for their important SPFL away game against Kilmarnock in Rugby Park. The midweek competition is the first competition competition for the bhoys since their defeat against the men of Steven Gerrard at the end of 2019.

The players must run at night and ensure that there are no slip-ups. There is a lot of intrigue around the selection of Neil Lennon.

If James Forrest is fit, you would imagine the manager going back to his usual top with his front man flanked by a winger on either side.

He still has that option, even if James Forrest doesn’t make it, but the reluctance to go to bed with players like Shved on the side has been the source of some dissatisfaction.

Well, we can confirm that Shved is in Lennoxtown and trained today prior to the Kilmarnock match.

The social media team at Celtic filmed some of the players who ran onto the training field and the Ukrainian was one of them.

Will he make the couch? He did not succeed against Thistle in the Scottish Cup.