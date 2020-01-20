A man's widow was swept away after the Spencer Dam collapsed and charged NPPD with $ 5 million

SPENCER, Neb. (KTIV) – The man’s widow, who was swept away and never seen again after the collapse of the Spencer Dam, is suing the Nebraska Public Power District for $ 5 million.

The Spencer Dam collapsed on March 14, 2020.

The house of a man who lived under the dam, Kenny Angel, was swept away. Kenny was pronounced dead in June 2019.

The dam’s owner, NPPD, says the collapse is due to a combination of high Niobrara rivers and massive chunks of ice.

Court documents accuse the utility company of not maintaining the dam and not warning Angel that the dam could fail.

The court record states that the Nebraska Public Power District did not conduct any inspections, “although it knew that such failure to perform inspections and tests was a ruthless disregard for public health and safety.”

Kenny’s wife, Linda, ordered the court to pay $ 5 million in damages for both the loss of her husband’s life and the total loss of the structures and the country.

Court documents accuse the utility of failing to maintain the 92-year-old dam and failing to warn Angel that the dam could fail.