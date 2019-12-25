A man's gift for his 10 grandchildren? A bus to take them to school every day.

Loading...

A grandfather in Oregon has just bought a small school bus so he can take his 10 grandchildren to school.

Doug Hayes recently revealed the little yellow bus to his grandchildren just in time for Christmas. It has the words "Grandfather Express" attached to the side.

Hayes organized the surprise at home in Gladstone, Oregon, just south of Portland. "When they saw him, they were ecstatic," he told CNN.

Five of Hayes' grandchildren attend a small private school that is not large enough to have their own school buses. Instead, parents leave their children every day.

"The children have always said: & # 39; Great, I like our school, but we wish we could have a school bus & # 39;" he said.

Then he decided to take the wheel.

While five grandchildren attend Paideia Classical Christian School, the other five are not yet of school age, but next year two more will be old enough to board the Grandfather Express.

He said that all grandchildren live about 20 minutes by car, and their school is only 2 or 3 miles from home.

He will do the rounds in the morning every day. "Then I can leave my bus here at home and take my car to work," he said.

More time with grandpa.

Hayes said he came up with the idea after his wife, Amy, asked him if he had any important goals he wanted to achieve.

A few weeks later, he said: "It would be the most rewarding to take grandchildren to school in the morning."

Amy didn't let go and kept pushing him until they discovered how to make the dream come true.

Once they started searching, it took the couple about a month to locate a bus that worked for them.

The bus they found came pre-decorated for children with magnets of letters and numbers on the roof. Then, Hayes had seat belts added to all seats.

While the children are delighted, his grandfather might even be a little more excited.

"It's mainly about spending a few minutes with them every morning," said Hayes.

He plans to make his first collection the first day after the Christmas holidays.

