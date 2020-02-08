A man who murdered his wife on a Alaska cruise after demanding divorce pleads guilty of murder

A man from Utah pleaded guilty to killing his wife aboard a cruise ship two and a half years ago, the US Department of Justice announced on Friday. Kenneth Ray Manzanares pleaded guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Kristy Manzanares in July 2017. The Emerald Princess cruise ship was in American waters when the Manzanareses had a verbal fight in their cabin, said a press release from the Justice Department . “According to explanations related to the plea, Kenneth and Kristy Manzanares were involved in a verbal discussion about Kenneth’s behavior that evening, and during the discussion, Kristy said she wanted a divorce and told him to leave the ship in Juneau to go home travel back to Utah, “said the press release. Kenneth Manzanares two children in the room to go to an adjoining room where some of Kristy’s relatives were staying, the Justice Department said. but could not. They could see from a connected balcony how the man hit his wife with his hands while she was lying on the floor, the release said. Kristy Manzanares died of bone violence on her face and head. Related video from 2017: Alaskan family Alaska vacation disturbed by murder investigation CNN provided a public defender for Kenneth Manzanares, but received no immediate response. Keneth Manzanares faces a maximum life sentence and / or a fine of up to $ 250,000, the Justice Department said. The case fell under federal jurisdiction because the murder took place while the ship was in American waters. The couple were from Santa Clara, Utah. The Emerald Princess is managed by Princess Cruises.

A man from Utah pleaded guilty to beating his wife aboard a cruise ship two and a half years ago, the US Department of Justice announced on Friday.

Kenneth Ray Manzanares pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Kristy Manzanares in July 2017.

The Emerald Princess cruise ship was in American waters when the Manzanareses had a verbal fight in their cabin, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

“According to recordings related to the plea, Kenneth and Kristy Manzanares became embroiled in a verbal discussion about Kenneth’s behavior that evening, and during the discussion Kristy stated that she wanted a divorce and told him to leave the ship in Juneau in order for him to travel back to Utah, “said the press release.

Kenneth Manzanares told two children in the room to go to an adjacent room where some of Kristy’s relatives were staying, the Justice Department said.

After the kids screamed, they tried to get back into the room, but couldn’t. They could see from a connected balcony how the man slapped his wife’s hands while she was lying on the floor, the release said.

Kristy Manzanares died of blunt force trauma to her face and head.

Related video from 2017: Holiday in Alaska of the Oklahoma family disrupted by murder investigation

CNN extended his hand to a public defender for Kenneth Manzanares, but did not receive an immediate answer.

Kenneth Manzanares faces a maximum life sentence and / or a fine of up to $ 250,000, the Justice Department said. The case fell under federal jurisdiction because the murder took place while the ship was in American waters.

The couple were from Santa Clara, Utah. The Emerald Princess is managed by Princess Cruises.

. [TagsToTranslate] kmnd