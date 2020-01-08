A man who bought Winx pays $ 1 million for another Camilleri youngster

Loading...

“Me too,” Mulcaster says with a smile.

The money that changes hands smells like big business, but it’s a hobby for camilleri wearing polo shirts and shorts. And he’s been waiting for this day all year round.

“I go to them [his horses] every few months,” he says. “They see how they grow up and hope for a day like this. This is a hobby, it is a passion.

“It is a total escape from business. I have no interests other than my family and business. I am not interested in sailing or golf.

“It’s an easy passion for me when I have a guy like [Segenhoe Stud General Manager] Peter O’Brien who takes care of it because it eliminates most of the problems.”

Camilleri knew that his colt would attract the best judges at the Magic Millions, and he is not surprised how things started with Lot 69.

The bids went into high gear from the start – five, six, seven and then $ 800,000.

The bid pauses for an apparently dramatic effect before it reaches $ 900,000. A minute passes.

But these are the Magic Millions. Of course the magic figure will come.

The bid starts again – 25, 50, 75 – in front of the auctioneer with a touch of relief announcing “$ 1 million”. It is the first million dollar lot of the sale.

The final bid increases the price by another $ 50,000, but Mulcaster suggests that there may have been more in his war chest.

“Whenever you get a million for a horse, it’s a great day,” says Camilleri. “It was not a difficult watch at all. We knew that many people had looked at his X-rays and they were clean and that he had a clean area.

“After that, you get a little self-confidence because there are many hurdles when you sell a colt like him.

“There are many factors that lead to this result. One has to hope that it is the right market and the buyers are there, we have it. “

Camiller’s entry into the horse business was courtesy of the Australian derby winner Fairway, that’s the name of his racing business. He has a number of mares that travel around the world to mate with the best stallions in the world.

He bred Australia’s best horse in Winx, but distracts everyone’s attention from his role in history.

“The people who made Winx were Chris Waller, their owners, and the people who looked after them,” he says. “I only made the decision which stallion her mother will see. The hard work was done by others. “

He watches the latest horses come to the Waller stable and wishes him all the best.

