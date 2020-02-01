A man used his coffee to free three kittens whose tails were frozen on the ground

Three kittens were in serious danger until Kendall Diwisch’s quick thinking – and a cup of coffee – saved their lives. Diwisch was in the right place at the right time. He was driving down a side road near one of his wells in Alberta, Canada, when he saw a trio of kittens in the middle of the road. When he looked closer, he realized that their tails had frozen to the ground. He hurried back to his truck, grabbed his coffee mug and used the warm brew to free the cats. “Poor things were frozen in the ice, so they had to be there all night,” he said in the Facebook post on Wednesday. “All three little crooks went to their new home today where they are together instead of divorcing them,” Diwisch said. “Thanks for everyone’s attention and offering to appreciate them very much.” A nearby animal shelter, Cause for Critters in Drayton Valley, Alberta, said the community is coming together at these times. “We are grateful to people who do that for animals,” Cause for Critters shelter manager Amanda Robinson told CNN. “We had more people coming in recently.” And three of those visitors were the kittens. In a Facebook message, the shelter thanked Diwisch for rescuing the cats and a local family for adopting them. “All three little crooks went to their new home today where they are together instead of divorcing them,” Diwisch said. “Thanks for everyone’s consideration and offering to appreciate them very much.”

