A man gives a note to an employee during a flight that said, `` I'm sorry, I have a sick child ''

A man who stole a pharmacy in Philadelphia flashed a demand note saying he needed money for his sick child, police said.

In a video released by Philadelphia police, the thief, wearing a gray hoodie and dark gloves, entered a Rite Aid store on January 3 and brought an item to the registry.

The store clerk can be seen scanning the item and putting it in a plastic bag. Then, according to a police statement on the screen before the video was played, the man gave the employee a note that said in part: “Give me all the money. I’m sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds. ”

The video shows the thief rummaging through his pocket and leaning over the counter before the clerk opens the register and puts an unspecified amount of money in the same plastic bag.

The suspect then stuffed the bag into his pocket and fled on foot, police said.

The man did not show the clerk a weapon during the robbery, Philadelphia police officer Tanya Little told CNN.

Police did not identify the suspect. He is described as a black man between 30 and 40 years old, less than 6 feet tall, with facial hair.

Friday’s robbery is similar to an attempted robbery in the region that had taken place several months earlier.

In July 2019, a man with a handgun started robbing a smoking room because he said he had to pay for his daughter’s kidney transplant, KYW reported. After an employee gave him several hundred dollars, he stopped, saying the theft “probably would not have helped” his daughter’s operation.

He left a few moments later without money and did not injure the employees, KYW reported.

Little said the two incidents were unrelated and that the thief in the July case had never been identified.

