Posted: Jan 21, 2020 / 3:13 PM EST / Updated: January 21, 2020 / 3:14 PM EST

Anthony Gregory

TALLMANSVILLE, W.Va. – A man from Upshur County faces several drug accusations after soldiers claim that he passed out in a vehicle on a street in Tallmansville.

On Monday, January 20, the West Virginia State Police responded to Little Sand Run Road in Tallmansville after receiving a report that a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the street had failed to respond, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint found that after the vehicle was found, the soldiers noticed a man sleeping in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Anthony Gregory

Soldiers said they knocked on the driver’s side window several times before waking the man and getting his attention. The man then opened his door, where the soldiers asked him for his name and what he was complaining about. The soldiers said the man had been identified as Anthony Gregory, 38, of French Creek. The complaint said Gregory had told soldiers that he had gotten tired when he drove home to Adrian and had broken off the roadside to sleep.

As they spoke to Gregory, the soldiers noticed that a fabric glasses case was lying on the floorboard and a glass pipe sticking out. Soldiers said they asked Gregory what was the object protruding from the glasses case and confirmed that it was a pipe that was commonly used for the illegal use of illegal substances.

The complaint said that the soldiers then handcuffed Gregory and told him that he was in custody for the time being but was not in custody. Gregory then said, “I will be arrested if you look into this box,” according to the complaint. The soldiers said that while Gregory made this statement, he nodded toward a blue metal box that was in the passenger seat.

The soldiers said they then searched the vehicle, including the metal box. In the box were two clear plastic bags with 27.71 g methamphetamine, two clear plastic bags with 34.15 g marijuana, a black digital scale, several clear empty plastic bags, papers, needles and a blue pipe with marijuana.

Gregory was brought to trial for property that is intended to supply methamphetamine and property that is intended to supply marijuana. He is currently being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $ 40,000.