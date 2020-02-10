A man from Bloomfield Hills was arrested for looking into the Bloomfield Township homes, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man from Bloomfield Hills was arrested for looking through the windows of Bloomfield Township houses, the police said.

Donovan Rashaad Johnson, 27, was arrested at around 10 p.m. Thursday on South Spinning Wheel Drive, according to the authorities.

A Bloomfield Township resident reported that he saw someone running from a back yard in the area, officials said. Police said Johnson agreed with the suspect’s description and was caught looking through the windows on Block 2000 of South Spinning Wheel Drive on the January 30th and 31st surveillance video.

Johnson was detained without incident, the police said. A moment later, a homeowner showed police surveillance material from Johnson under a window in the back of his house, authorities said.

Johnson was given a quote for window vision.

He was indicted on Friday at the 48th District Court and is being held in lieu of a $ 10,000 bail. Johnson must wear a GPS tether when released and hand over all firearms to the authorities.

Johnson is expected to appear in court on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.