A man faked his diploma to get a job as an officer in the Swedish military. Then he was assigned to NATO headquarters

The Swedish military was required to commission a man with a fake diploma, and then, according to the Agence France-Presse, was assigned to the NATO Allied Headquarters in Belgium.

Citing the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, the AFP said the man had lied about his experience and forged a diploma from the Swedish Military Academy to get an officer position in which he had worked for more than a decade.

According to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, the masquerade officer, who became a major during his decade of unemployment, was assigned to NATO SHAPE in 2013 and temporarily promoted to lieutenant colonel,

According to the AFP, the wrong officer had even been deployed to Afghanistan and later to Mali as part of a UN peacekeeping mission.

During his stay in Afghanistan, he was reportedly working on a intelligence operation that was used by more than 48 nations to exchange “surveillance and intelligence information”.

“The person worked as a Swedish liaison officer and with an IT system that is used in the context of military operations involving the Swedish armed forces,” the Swedish armed forces said to AFP.

The AFP reports that NATO and the Swedish military have launched an investigation into this extremely bizarre case of bravery borrowed (he finally dispatched to Afghanistan).

NATO’s Supreme Headquarters, the Allied Powers and the Swedish Armed Forces did not immediately respond to Task & Purpose’s request for comment.

Honestly, after hearing this news for the first time, the only response I had was: