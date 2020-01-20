A man arrested after being persecuted by the high point police leads to the crash

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A man was charged after police persecution ended in a car crashing into a telephone pole.

Around 9:40 pm On Friday, police responded to a report of an armed robbery near the intersection of East Green Drive and Brentwood Street.

The victim was able to give the police a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

An official found a vehicle that matched the description a few minutes later and tried to cause a traffic problem.

A man ran out of the car and the driver sped away.

The officer chased the car, the driver lost control, and crashed into a telephone pole near Grand Street and Central Avenue.

Al Demetrius Breeden, 27, was taken into custody.

The police found a stolen pistol with an extended magazine in the car and part of the property that had been stolen earlier in the day during the robbery.

The car was allegedly stolen from Thomasville.

Breeden is committed to robbery with a dangerous weapon, aid to robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted criminal, crime that escapes arrest and negligence, accused of ruthless driving.

Police say Breen, a convicted criminal and verified member of a gang, has an extensive criminal history, including violence and possession of weapons. He is a reported offender to the Violent Crimes Task Force.