A loving home: adopt a teenager

Kimberly Little has been working with foster family children for ten years.

She started as a family finder, where she brought families with children who were cared for and whom they did not know.

And then she switched to a Child Focus Recruiter, where she works hand in hand with every child and finds a home forever where they can call themselves.

“There are no perfect children and there is no perfect family, but somehow we can be a perfect match if they just open their hearts and give them a chance,” says Little.

A second chance for the teenagers who face a difficult road alone and through no fault of their own.

“The babies are cute, cuddly and I love them too, but our older children need this chance in a family too, so just take a chance for a teenager,” Little says.

If we don’t have people who step on the table to become adoptive ready parents and who are ready to adopt a teenager, the results are worrying.

It makes our youth have tremendous opportunities to successfully transition to adulthood.

The challenges they may face are homelessness, food insecurity, a cycle of poorly paid jobs, early parenting, health problems, drug abuse and sometimes detention.

“I just really want a child to know what it’s like to go home after school and to know that mom and dad are waiting there no matter what they did. No matter they had a bad day, good day, Mom and Dad are there and they won’t give them up, ”says Little.

To learn more about how to become an adoption parent or to see the teenagers who need a loving home, click here.