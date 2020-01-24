A lot of clouds, but mostly dry

Again we start with some fog and drizzle.

Most of the fog is not as thick as on Thursday morning, but it is enough to reduce visibility.

The slightly bigger problem is that it drizzles at temperatures below freezing. Watch out for slippery spots on roads when you drive off.

We keep the cloud cover covered all day, but apart from the fact that a little drizzle is possible, we look dry and the temperatures are pretty constant in the top 20s.

Mist could develop again tonight and the temperatures drop in the upper teens.

Saturday will start again with a lot of clouds, but we can get some sunshine for the afternoon.

Temperatures are at their highest again in the top 20s, before clouds form again at night, with little chance of a few snowflakes.

Sunday and Monday it is mostly cloudy with heights close to the frost line.

There’s a better chance of sneaking in some sunshine on Monday than on Sunday.

Many clouds remain for the rest of the forecast, and some storms are possible again on Tuesday and Thursday.