A look back at Season 1 of YU-GI-OH! Anime – GeekTyrant

When Yu-Gi-Oh! Turns out, I was the perfect audience. I was a primary school kid who loved watching my Saturday morning cartoons. The question comes up though, does the show stand up? What better season now that so many seasons and even series of the show were based on a children’s card game? I was returning to my childhood anime and thought I would share some of my ideas, one season at a time. Let’s start with the first season (not counting Season 0).

Yu-Gi-Oh! the anime centers around a boy named Yugi and his friends who play a game called Duel Monsters. This first season follows the Duelist Kingdom arc and is a great introduction to the show. We quickly realize that Yugi used his Millennium Puzzle to exploit ancient mysterious powers bringing forth the spirit of an ancient Egyptian pharaoh. This power introduces us to the first series sub-plot where the Millennium Items require the power of these magic items (with the exception of Marik from Season 2 who takes greater care of the power of the three God Egyption Cards). So the plot is basically kids playing a children’s card game and the bad guy tries to get Yugi’s Millennium Puzzle for weird reasons.

Then we introduce a game full of monsters and effects that look very animated. Apparently, holograms technology has just been developed for the game and this is the coldest thing ever. The only problem is that it raises a lot of questions that we never get answered. In the show these holograms can hurt people. How? This leads to absurd moments such as Atem claiming that the use of a hologram was a way that Solomon Muto (Yugi’s grandfather) lost in the first episode.

Another interesting fact is that they do not play according to the true rules of the card game. During the entire first season they play by very arbitrary rules that make no sense half the time. This leads to some really awesome moments and ideas as well as some really dumb ones. Unfortunately, as a result many people didn’t play the game properly when it came out.

Honestly, while the actual card playing in the season is really nonsense, there are some cool moments and the writers did some really interesting things to bend the rules to give us some memorable moments. It’s great when Atem Panik strikes by making the Castle of the Dark. There’s also the duel against Bones where Call of the Haunted and Zombie monsters are completely broken. And who can forget the first ever tag team match in the show against the Paradox Brothers. Not only was it the first 2v2 game, but they changed all the rules of the game with the Labyrinth.

One of the great things about the first season is that it does a great job of introducing the characters to us as viewers. Yugi is the boy who only wants what is best for everyone and always does the right thing. Tea does not shut down on the power of friendship and is completely useless, maybe Tristan is more useful than Tae because he literally does nothing (Tae at least helps Yugi with getting 10 star chips), and Joey is the tough softie mixed with comic relief. These introductions occur early in the season allowing for some character development as the season progresses.

The first season isn’t the most well-written piece of anime (screw you 4Kids), but it’s still fun to go back and watch. All you have to do is assume that the rules are constantly changing with the needs of the main character. After the Duelist Kingdom arc, we got the very short filler with Rebecca and then the very rare filler of the Dungeon Dice Monsters episodes (I wish Dungeon dice monsters Coming back! I think with some rework, it would be a great by-product). The adventure is pretty bleak, but it’s fun. The cards in this season may be outdated, but I think this is the best place to start Yu-Gi-Oh! anime tour.