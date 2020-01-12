A look at the 2020 IMSA sports car season

2019 was the year when Mazda Motorsport finally won with the RT24-P. The car lost none of its speed in the off-season and set a new unofficial course record in the tests in Daytona before the season. There are even rumors that a third Mazda will join some rounds of the series, but so far, everything has been unconfirmed.

Acura chose the legendary Penske team to lead its DPi program, and in 2019 it won the championship.

There are fewer Cadillac DPis in the field this year, but it would be unwise to count one of them.

The DPi vehicles are based on somewhat less powerful, standardized long-term prototypes, the so-called LMP2 vehicles. These have their own Pro-Am class in IMSA and seven are registered for the Rolex 24.

BMW won the GTLM class at the Rolex 24 in 2019 and has to hope for a repeat in 2020 with the racing car that produced its own memes.

The Corvette Racing C8.R is already one of the stars of the 2020 season, long before the green flag ever flies.

The two factory Porsche 911 RSR are back, but unfortunately without the great Coca-Cola paintwork they wore in the Petit Le Mans.

After missing most of the 2019 IMSA season, Risi Competizione returned for the end of the season at Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, Georgia, which he won in good shape.

The winning team of last year’s Rolex 24. L-R: Kamui Kobayashi, Jordan Taylor, Mike Conway, Fernando Alonso, Wayne Taylor (the team leader) and Renger van der Zande. Elle Cayabyab Gitlin

Taylor is moving to Corvette Racing this year, but I hope we’ll see his alter ego – superfan Rodney Sandstorm – at some races.

Motorsport doesn’t have a big off-season these days. This applies in particular to the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from IMSA, North America’s most important long-distance racing series. After the end of 2019 at the end of October, the series has already carried out its major pre-season test entitled “The Roar before the 24” and is preparing for the first and one of the biggest events of the year, the Rolex 24 in Daytona. it takes place at the end of January. With this in mind, let’s look at what lines of action could skyrocket by 2020.

The IMSA series has been in good shape in recent years, with great interest from manufacturers and teams who want to demonstrate their skills in the various classes that are all on the track at the same time. 2020 will be a transition year for sport. Attendance has dropped and fans of Nissan and Ford have to find new teams to cheer on as both OEMs end their factory participation.

But it’s not all bad. A new boss is up and running, the eagerly awaited new mid-engine Corvette is making its racing debut and everyone is considering whether it could be compatible with the new technical rules for Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship.

Enlarge / I really hope that the weather for this year’s Rolex 24 is better than 2019.

Elle Cayabyab Gitlin

Despite fewer cars, DPi should be just as competitive

You say you only need two cars to drive a race – as Formula One has shown in the depths of Mercedes dominance – but luckily we have a lot more competition than in the Daytona Prototype International (or DPi) category. These cars are based on prototypes from racing drivers who drive in Le Mans (as well as in IMSA) with the name LMP2. In contrast to the LMP2 vehicles, however, they do not all have to use the same standardized motor or the same standardized electronics. Instead, every car needs the support of an OEM, and that currently means Cadillac, Mazda and Acura.

Every car manufacturer had reason to celebrate in 2019. Cadillac won four out of ten races, including three of the four endurance races – the Rolex 24 (with F1 superstar Fernando Alonso as one of its drivers), the Sebring 12 Hours and the 10-hour Petit Le Mans season end. Mazda finally got the duck from the back with a trio of victories in a row in the summer (Watkins Glen, Mosport and Road America). The remaining three wins went to Acura, as did the championship, thanks to drivers Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya.

“Racing is exactly what our company is aiming for,” said Jon Ikeda, chief designer at Honda R&D. He said to me, “I think it’s in our DNA. It’s part of our philosophy. And the key is that winning and not just participating because I really think winning is very contagious for us. Acura definitely needed this. You’re looking at all the strong competitors we have out there – it’s definitely contagious and I think it promotes morale both within the brand and within a company. “

As usual, the Roar has had a lot of accusations of sandbagging – nobody wants to reveal their true pace as early as possible so they don’t get exposed to the dreaded “Balance of Performance” (or BoP) where cars that are considered too fast extra ballast or less power to compensate for things. Still, someone still had to drive faster than anyone else, and this honor was given to Olivier Pla and the # 77 Mazda RT24-P, who set up a new unofficial track record of 1: 33.324 min – an average of 137.321 mph (221.0 km / H) ):

Drive with @olivierpla in the Mazda RT24-P # 77 while he sets the unofficial course record at @DISupdates. #MazdaMotorsports #IMSA #Mazda # ROAR24 @IMSA pic.twitter.com/hpBSsEsJj9

– Mazda Motorsports (@MazdaRacing) January 5, 2020

The Pro-Am LMP2 class is growing

The loss of several DPi competitors is partially offset by an increase in the LMP2 class. As in Le Mans (and in the WEC), this class of prototypes is intended for driver teams that are a mix of professionals and amateurs. By 2020, they will only take part in six rounds of the series to keep the budget manageable. Also new this year is the requirement to have at least one bronze-rated driver in each lineup, as well as the ban on platinum-rated drivers for laps other than the Rolex 24 this month.

A new mid-engine Corvette is coming

The second class for official factory efforts is called GTLM, in which teams of professional drivers compete against each other in GT vehicles. These are heavily modified versions of vehicles that you can see on the road. (At Le Mans, the same class is called GTE.) The biggest story in GTLM in 2020 is the arrival of the new Corvette Racing C8.R racing car. Chevrolet was the only manufacturer to compete against GTLM without a win in 2020 when the front-engine C7.R finally showed its age. Now that the engine is behind drivers like Ferrari, you have to hope for a return to the winning streak and Porsche (but not BMW, which will continue to drive the M8 GTE with front engine in 2020). Unfortunately, we are denied a Ford vs. Chevy fight: after four seasons, the 2019 Ford GT program expired.

Corvette Racing has also optimized its driver lineup. Jan Magnussen, the extremely popular Danish driver, was replaced by the young Jordan Taylor, who, in addition to his fast lap times, also brought his irrepressible sense of humor to the team. For Christmas, Taylor took to the streets in his neighborhood in the Tesla-inspired CyberKart. However, he is probably better known for his NASCAR superfan alter ego Rodney Sandstorm. I met him earlier this year to find out where Rodney came from.

“It was during a private test session in Daytona and I wanted to sneak around and look at cars,” Taylor said to me. “So I dressed in a weird outfit. I was wearing a leather jacket and denim shorts and taking pictures of cars from other teams. They didn’t know who I was. And then when Jeff Gordon joined our team, it was me.” was like ‘oh man, I could do this with him and get a DuPont jacket’. “

Many other drivers in many other series could learn a lot from his attitude towards dealing with fans. “When I follow someone on social media, I want to see how they are off the racetrack. I don’t care to see a picture of the race car, right? I can see that every day. So I like it.” People show who I am outside of the racing car and how I am and most people think that they can connect better with a person of the racing driver. That is why I would like to be connected with the fans on a personal level. ” he said.

Listing image from Mazda Motorsport