A look at some of the victims of the Iran plane crash that had roots in Canada paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Masoumeh Ghavi and Mahdieh Ghavi

Ali Nafarieh, who gives part-time computer networks to Dalhousie and is president of the Iranian Cultural Association of Nova Scotia, said he met 30-year-old Masoumeh Ghavi after she was admitted to the university’s internet work program in September as a graduate student.

“She was full of energy,” he said. “You couldn’t believe how much energy someone could have.”

Impressed by her information technology background, Nafarieh hired her to work part-time at his information technology company, Halifax-based Hanatech Solutions.

“She changed the atmosphere. Always a smile, a beautiful smile. “

Nafarieh said Ghavi was on his way back to Halifax with her younger sister, Mahdieh, 20, who was expected to start a medical school in Dalhousie later this year, he said.

“For me it’s not just a disaster for the Iranian community … It is also a national disaster for Canada. “

–

Maryam Malek and Fatemeh Mahmoodi

At the University of Saint Mary in Halifax, officials confirmed that two students were on the jet’s passenger list.

Maryam Malek and Fatemeh Mahmoodi were students in the master-of-finance program, said Colin Dodds, the programme’s academic director and former university president.

“I knew them very well,” Dodds said, noting that he had taught them in November and December and had remained in contact with the couple during the holidays.

The intense 12-month program is designed to help students set up a career in financial services.

“To celebrate the fact that it was the end of the first semester … they went home to see parents and family,” Dodds said. “It’s a huge loss.”

Malek was early 40 and Mahmoodi was early 30. Both spoke three languages.

–

Sharieh Faghihi

Sharieh Faghihi, a Halifax dentist, was an “absolute joy,” said LJ Turnbull, Regionalcorp manager for Dentalcorp, who confirmed that she was on the plane.

“One of the nicest people,” Turnbull said. “She had a fantastic sense of humor and was great with the patients…. She was friends with everyone on the team. “

Turnbull, who spoke to Faghihi’s family after the crash, said the dentist was teaching part-time at Dalhousie University. A short profile on a Dalhousie website said Faghihi was married to two children.

Another colleague, dentist Ebrahim Kiani, said he first met Faghihi 25 years ago when she was head of the periodontics department at Shiraz University of Medical Science in Iran.

“She was very nice, very generous with her knowledge and very competent,” said Kiani. “She was published in many magazines … She was a good mentor for me.”

–

QUEBEC

Shahab Raana

Montrealer Shahab Raana left a successful career in Iran to come to Canada for a better future, his good friend Hamidreza Zanedi said.

Zanedi, who first met Raana in Iran about 15 years ago, said his friend posted a selfie from the plane on an Iranian messaging app just before takeoff. He said his friends in Iran have also been in contact with the family members of Raana, who are in a “state of shock and sorrow.”

Zanedi said Raana had a good job in Iran as a quality control manager and took courses in Montreal to improve his language skills and gain Canadian work experience.

He had booked a trip back to Iran without telling his family because he wanted to surprise them, Zanedi said.

“I can’t even imagine his face without a smile on it,” he said.

–

Arvin Morattab and Aida Farzaneh

The Montreal Ecole Technology Superior confirmed that a couple, Arvin Morattab and Aida Farzaneh, were among the dead.

Both had a PhD at the school and Farzaneh taught building technology.

“The entire ETS community expresses its sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of Mrs. Farzanah and Mr. Morattab, as well as to their teachers and colleagues,” the school wrote in a statement.

The school said their death was confirmed by the Canadian consular emergency center.

–

ONTARIO

Pedram Jadidi

Pedram Jadidi was in Iran on the occasion of the first anniversary of his father’s death, his friend Mehran Eshaghi told a memorial service.

Jadidi had moved to Canada to study civil engineering at the University of Windsor shortly after his father died and he went home to be with his family.

“Who would have thought this would be his last goodbye to his mother?” Eshaghi asked. “Who would believe that this wonderful family would lose a father and son in a year?”

Eshaghi said his friend was a strong student and more.

“He proved to be an exceptional, enthusiastic researcher,” he said. “Outside the workspace, Pedram was known to all of us as an approachable friend. He was a big fan of films, music and sports and was a skilled graphic designer. “

Jadidi’s PhD promoter Shaohong Cheng said that Jadidi was a promising young scientist.

“He brought all his passion, his expertise, to my group, to my laboratory,” Cheng said, explaining how Jadidi and a colleague had created a wind tunnel experiment.

“I remember that moment when Pedram and his partner came to my office and proudly showed me the video of that test,” she said. “We were so excited. We have cheered together for this milestone in my research group. “

–

Sahand Sadeghi, Sophie Emami, Alvand Sadeghi and Negar Borghei

Vahid Emami said his wife, Sahand Sadeghi, and young daughter, Sophie Emami, died in the crash, along with his brother-in-law Alvand Sadeghi and his wife, Negar Borghei.

Emami said his wife, 39, and daughter had visited relatives. He said he was a little worried about his family traveling back home to Toronto and before their flight through WhatsApp spoke to his brother-in-law.

He said that Alvand told him there were no problems with their luggage and that Sophie was with them and they would see him soon.

He said that Sophie was a “strong and happy girl” and known by all her teachers.

Davi Rezende said he worked with Alvand Sadeghi, a web developer in Toronto.

“He was a wonderful person, very cheerful and dedicated. I miss him very much already. “

Rezende said he also knew Borghei, who was studying in Montreal.

–

Niloufar Sadr

Niloufar Sadr, 61, returned to Toronto after a family visit to Iran.

Sadr had lived in Montreal for many years, but moved to Toronto a few years ago to be closer to her adult and grandchildren, said Elahe Machouf, an old friend.

She described Sadr as someone who was full of life and had managed an art gallery in Montreal.

“She was very involved in the cultural field,” Machouf said. “She recently moved to Toronto because her children had moved there and followed them, as many mothers do.”

Machouf said that Sadr Ahmad Sayyed’s father was Javadi, a prominent Iranian lawyer, politician, and political activist who died in 2013.

Sadr’s ex-husband, Reza Banisadre, a Montreal architect, said Sadr visited Iran every year.

“She was very cheerful. She had many friends, “said Banisadre. “She loved life.”

Sadr leaves behind two daughters and one son, as well as three grandchildren.

–

Sheyda Shadkhoo

Sheyda Shadkhoo, 41, was a chemist who worked as a control substance coordinator at SGS Corp. in Markham, Ont., A Swiss company that helps inspect, test and verify that products on the market meet different government standards.

Her husband, Hassan Shadkhoo, said his wife called him on Wednesday, just before the plane left because she was afraid of flying. The conflict between Iran and the United States and the rocket attacks had alarmed her.

He said he was fed up reassuring his wife that it would be good. Twenty minutes after they got on the phone, the plane crashed.

“I wasn’t there,” he said, sobbing. “I should have been there with her.”

The couple had been married for 10 years. Sheyda was in Iran to visit her mother.

–

Iman Aghabali and Mehdi Eshaghian

McMaster University has issued a statement stating that two of his students, Iman Aghabali and Mehdi Eshaghian, were among the victims.

The school said that Aghabali and Eshaghian were both PhD students at the Faculty of Engineering.

“McMaster is a close-knit community and there will be many teachers, staff, colleagues, friends and fellow students who need our support and care in this tragic time,” said President David Farrar.

The McMaster Iranian Student Association also paid tribute to the two.

“Mehdi and Iman were two friendly souls who always celebrated Iranian traditions with our community,” the association said.

“It is devastating for the entire McMaster community to hear the painful death of young students who have left their family and motherland in the hope of a better future career.”

Ali Mazaheri said his best friend Eshaghian would have turned 25 in a week.

He said that Eshaghian had seen friends and family and was on the run because it was the cheapest route back to Canada.

Mazaheri said the two last saw each other 11 days ago and went shopping, visited a tea house, and took photos.

“When we said goodbye, he might tell me I can’t see you anymore, so if I can’t see it, goodbye,” Mazaheri said.

–

Ali Pey

Ali Pey, 48, was an entrepreneur and CEO of Message Hopper, a technical startup in Kanata, Ont. He had two daughters and two stepdaughters.

Pey’s father in Iran got sick a few weeks ago and Pey went to visit him, said Ayat Tadjalli, a good friend and colleague.

When his father seemed to be recovering, Pey returned to Canada to spend the vacation with his children. But he received a phone call from his family in Iran that his father had been taken back to the hospital.

Ali said: “This time I have to go to my father, maybe for the last time. “And he went to his father at the hospital,” Tadjalli said.

He said he was in shock when he found out the plane and saw his friend’s name on the list.

Pey’s partner, Marie, didn’t want to believe it at all, Tadjalli said. She had spoken to him only a few hours before he boarded his flight.

“She told me:” I am waiting for someone to call me and say that Ali was not on that plane, “Tadjalli said.

Tadjalli first met Pey when he started a group for Iranian parents to help promote the Persian language.

“He was really good with children, he was very enthusiastic about playing with children, teaching them.”

–

Zahra Naghibi

Zahra Naghibi was a colleague of Jacqueline Stagner at the University of Windsor. Stagner said she was informed by the head of the laboratory where Naghibi worked that she was on the plane.

“She was very helpful and warm,” Stagner said.

Naghibi was part of Windsor’s Turbulence and Energy Lab, where she worked on solar energy issues.

Stagner said that when one of her students – just starting to graduate and new to Canada – needed help, Naghibi came in.

“Zahra gave her advice, helped her, let her learn from her own work and what she had discovered – helping her, the next generation of researchers. She was very hospitable.”

–

Hamidreza Setareh and Samira Bashiri

Hamidreza Setareh, 31, and Samira Bashiri, 29, fell in love as teenagers in Iran and had built a successful life together in Windsor, Ont., Said friend Rachel Smith.

The husband and wife had been in Canada for about a year and Bashiri had recently taken her citizenship exam. The couple – nicknamed “Sami and Hami” by some friends – were in Iran for a month-long visit with their families, Smith said.

She said that Setareh was working on his doctorate in engineering, taught part-time at the University of Windsor and also had a dog care company. Bashiri worked in a laboratory and tried to look for remedies for diseases.

Smith recalls that they were generous and said they were working hard to raise money for a church mission to help orphans in Kenya.

They would give without ever expecting anything in return, she said.

“They just want friendship and they just want to show their love to people,” she said. “They were blessed and they were blessings. It was really an honor to know them. “

Smith said the couple learned English by watching the ‘Friends’ TV sitcom and teased him when they heard she had never seen the show. Smith bought a “Friends” joke online as a joke about a month before the crash, and it arrived the next day in the mail.

She wore the shirt with a memorial at the University of Windsor.

–

Roja Azadian

Roja Azadian had to travel to Canada for the first time with her husband, who was studying at Algonquin College in Ottawa, but a confusion about his ticket meant he couldn’t get on the plane.

“He thought, I’m going to send her and then I’m going back to the next flight,” said Leila Hojabri, a friend of Azadian’s husband.

He called a friend in Ottawa and asked if he could pick up Azadian at the airport and make sure she was safe. Instead, her husband stays safe in Iran and died aboard Ukraine International Airlines flight PS 752.

“She wasn’t sure if she should come to Canada and he was just building and getting ready to join him and it’s just a very, very tragic story,” said Hojabri.

–

Fereshteh Maleki

Fereshteh Maleki came to Ottawa as a skilled worker and, despite early challenges as a single mother in a new country, Maleki had finally begun to succeed, her friend Saeideh Shabani said. She recently received a promising new job and was planning to renovate her house.

Her constant positivity and energetic nature was inspiring, Shabani said.

“She was a super woman. She was a single mother. When she got her house, she rebuilt a lot in her house, “Shabani said.

“When I think of how enthusiastic she was about everything here in Canada, I feel bad for her. Because the first few years when you come as a newcomer is very difficult … but afterwards it gets better. And she succeeded. And when she talked about her life, she told me four weeks ago: “Now is a good time in my life.” “

Maleki was in Iran for her daughter’s wedding. She was excited in the run-up to her trip and happily sent pictures of the ceremony to friends. The photos showed the smiling faces of Maleki and her daughter.

Shabani said that Maleki and her daughter Deniz were inseparable and that her daughter now has a broken heart.

–

Farhad Niknam

Farhad Niknam, 44, moved to Winnipeg with his wife and daughter five years ago after running a dental practice in Iran for 15 years, said Sanaz Valadi, his 20-year-old friend.

About three years ago, the family moved to Toronto after a son. Niknam did his dental exam and started training other foreign dentists.

He recently established the family in a new condominium and registered as a dentist in Toronto.

Valadi said they spoke on the phone just three days ago and Niknam was excited to come back to Canada to start a new phase of his career. Instead, Valadi spent the hours after the crash with Niknam’s grieving wife.

Niknam and his wife, Mojgan, had been married for 15 years. Valadi said she will never forget how much they glowed while they were dancing at their wedding.

Now Mojgan is alone with her daughter Yana, 7, and son Yuna, 3.

Niknam’s family flew back to Iran on Wednesday to have DNA tests done so they could pick up his body.

–

Marzieh (Mari) Foroutan

The director of Global Water Futures said she lost a rising star in the crash.

Marzieh (Mari) Foroutan, who was working on her PhD at the University of Waterloo, was confirmed dead by the university during the crash. John Pomeroy, director of Global Water Futures, said he saw the student ID of Foroutan on photos from the crash site. He was then able to confirm that she had gone to Iran to visit relatives.

“She is a remarkable person,” he said, noting that he met her when she received her master’s degree at the University of Calgary.

Foroutan studied remote sensing and climate change as part of Global Water Future’s Transformative Sensor Technologies and Smart Watersheds project at the University of Waterloo.

Her supervisor, Prof. Claude Duguay, said in a statement that “Mari was a kind-hearted, passionate and brilliant researcher who cared a lot about environmental issues. She had a bright future ahead of her. She will really be missed. “

–

Amir Ovaysi, Asal Ovaysi and Sara Hamzeei

Amir Ovaysi, 42, is remembered as a proud family man who often showed his colleagues videos and photos of his six-year-old daughter, Asal, and his wife, Sara Hamzeei, 34.

His manager, Troy Futher, says the three were in Iran to visit the aging parents of Ovaysi. Ovaysi left mid-December and joined his wife and daughter, who had arrived in November. It was their first home visit since they came to Canada about two years ago.

Futher said he hired Ovaysi at his heating, ventilation, and air conditioning company, Smith Energy Inc., in June. Ovaysi holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering. He worked from the office of the Mississauga company, Ont., But had a house in Newmarket, Ont.

“He was real. He was a super person – a brilliant mind, an astute student, “said Futher, who found it heartbreaking to inform staff that Ovaysi and his family were aboard the flight.

“Many of the employees have taken it extremely hard,” he said. “It was a gloomy day, a very difficult day.”

–

Hadis Hayatdavoudi

Hadis Hayatdavoudi saw beauty in things that others take for granted.

The PhD student at Western University in London, Ont., Studied the effects of hydrogen on copper at the Electrochemistry and Corrosion Science Center. The aim is to investigate how corrosion affects containers with nuclear waste.

As a by-product of Hayatdavoudi’s research, the copper that she pumps with hydrogen was melted into small balls that would normally be thrown away, her supervisor said.

“She saw beauty in these small, small copper beads, and she saved them because she thought she might be able to use them in making jewelry or something like that. I have a box with these things that have been saved from her job, “Jamie Noel said, shaking the box so that the beads clattered.

Noel said Hayatdavoudi had spent a month in Iran with her family – her first time since she moved to Canada alone in September 2018. He said she was on the run, so she could get back to Canada in time to act as a teaching assistant for one of his courses.

“She noticed that the Canadians welcomed her very hospitably, and that she came all alone, a single woman in a foreign country, with a different language,” said Noel, who noted that she quickly found fellowship with other Persian students in his laboratory.

–

Parinaz Ghaderpanah and Iman Ghaderpanah

Parinaz Ghaderpanah was branch manager at an RBC in Toronto.

The bank confirmed to employees that she and her husband, Iman Ghaderpanah, were on the doomed flight. He had also worked at the bank for a while.

In a note to bank staff, she was remembered as a strong and dedicated leader.

“She embodied the best of RBC and we were incredibly lucky to have known and worked with her over the past nine years,” the note said.

“Her presence on the ship will unfortunately be missed, and she will be missed very much by her branch, the Northeastern Toronto market and all the lives she has touched in RBC.”

–

Neda Sadighi

Neda Sadighi, an optometrist with a new practice north of Toronto, was one of those killed, her colleagues confirmed.

Joe Belden, who worked with Sadighi at Optical Eyeworks in Richmond Hill, Ont., Said that office workers were aware of Sadaghi’s travels to Iran and had heard directly from her family about her death.

Belden said clinic staff had trouble dying their only doctor, whom he described as a great person.

“She was really helpful for disadvantaged people,” said Belden. “She treated everyone with respect, regardless of their background. She was very friendly. “

–

Alma Oladi

Alma Oladi was a PhD student who studied mathematics at the University of Ottawa. Students and staff who knew her turned her desk into an improvised memorial on Wednesday, with white flowers and cards placed next to a photo of her characteristic smile.

“She always had this smile on her face,” said Mohsen Zandimoghadam, who was a friend of Oladi’s.

“She was a nice and kind girl. She always wanted to explore places and discover new things in life and new places … she had so many plans for her life in Canada. “

–

Ghanimat Azdahri and Milad Ghasemi Ariani

The University of Guelph identified two victims as Ghanimat Azdahri, a PhD student in the geography, environment and geomatics department, and Milad Ghasemi Ariani, a PhD student in marketing and consumer studies.

Azdahri cooperated with an organization called the ICCA Consortium, which helps indigenous communities preserve land that supports traditional lifestyles. In a tribute on its website, the consortium called Azdahri “a true force of nature.”

Azdahri worked with many of the nomadic tribes of Iran, said the tribute, and documented their traditional territories and worldviews.

“She always smiled wherever she went, and generously shared her experience, knowledge and powerful energy. A strong activist and advocate for the global indigenous peoples movement, this is not only a loss for our ICCA Consortium family but also for many communities, organizations and movements worldwide. “

University President Franco Vaccarino said his thoughts are with the families of the two students.

–

Mohammad Hossein Asadi Lari and Zeynab Asadi Lari

Parsa Shani looked forward to his friends Mohammad Hossein Asadi Lari, 23, and Zeynab Asadi Lari, 21.

The brothers and sisters returned to Toronto after spending Christmas with their family in Iran, said Shani, who had known them for about six years.

“They often travel solo. It just happens that the two of them were on the same flight this time, “he said.

The brother and sister were students at the University of Toronto and had moved from Vancouver about 1 1/2 years ago.

Shani said he had discovered their death through a flood of text messages and messages.

He described Mohammad as a “role model, an inspiration” and “a friend in a time of need.”

“In his 23 years, Mohammad has achieved more than most people in their lives,” Shani said. “I really believe that.”

Mohammad was enrolled in the prestigious MD / PhD program at the University of Toronto and was halfway through his third year, said Nishila Mehta, a fellow medicine student.

The couple met through the medical society of the school, a student government agency in the medical program.

“Most people describe him as genuinely compassionate, caring, and very uplifting,” Mehta said. “He would make you believe in yourself, even if you didn’t. Everyone would immediately feel at ease around him.”

Fiona Rawle, professor of biology at the University of Toronto at Mississauga, said Zeynab stood out in a class of 1,000 students.

“She was exceptionally sharp, a hard worker, fiercely competitive with herself, but also incredibly collaborating with everyone else,” Rawle said.

“She was an avid advocate of mental health and reducing the mental health stigma.”

–

It went Arasteh

Family members said that Fareed Arasteh, a biology PhD student at Carleton University in Ottawa, was in Iran to marry his fiance during the school holidays. Their marriage was only three days ago.

Golnaz Shaverdi, cousin of the wife of Arasteh, said the family was destroyed by the news of his death, especially his new bride, Maral, who stays in Iran.

“She’s devastated,” Shaverdi said. “He was such a nice guy. Everyone in the family really loved him. He was young and very kind. Everyone is of course destroyed and they are also very concerned about his wife, because she is having a hard time now. “

Shaverdi spent a weekend with Arasteh before leaving Canada and helped him sort out his wedding outfit.

“He was a very kind and very honest person. He thought of his fiancé, was glad that he would visit her and that they would get married, “she said, bursting into tears. “He spoke about all their plans and their dreams about life.

“He was young. It’s not fair that it happened to him.”

–

Maya Zibaie

Maya Zibaie, a class 10 student at the Northern Secondary School in Toronto, was identified by the director as one of the passengers who died.

In a letter to parents, Adam Marshall said that Zibaie was new to Canada and enthusiastic about her future.

“Maya was friendly, happy and loved by her colleagues,” he wrote.

“Maya will be missed a lot. Our entire school community is in shock and some of our students are understandably upset. “

–

Alina Tarbhai

The union representing the teachers in Ontario high school said employee Alina Tarbhai was one of the dead.

The teacher training federation in Ontario said that Tarbhai worked at the provincial office of the union in Toronto, but it offered no other details about what brought her to Iran.

“She was respected and loved by everyone. Her death means a big loss for all of us who have worked with her, “the federation said in a statement on Facebook.

–

Parisa Eghbalian and Reera Esmaeilion

A dentistry in Aurora, Ont., Confirmed that Parisa Eghbalian, a dentist, and her daughter Reera Esmaeilion died.

Eghbalian’s husband, Hamed Esmaeilion, is also a dentist at E&E Dentistry, but was not traveling with his wife and child.

Eghbalian first emigrated to Canada in 2010 and lived with her husband and daughter in Richmond Hill, Ont., Said her biography on the dentist’s website.

–

MANITOBA

Amirhossein Bahabadi Ghorbani

Amirhossein Bahabadi Ghorbani, who went through Amir Ghorbani, was a student at the University of Manitoba program for international students.

During a university vigil, his good friend Ayda Mohammadian said that Ghorbani wanted to become a doctor. Ghorbani studied very hard, but was also a lot of fun, his friend said. Ghorbani’s goal was always to be successful so that he could take care of his parents in Iran, she added.

“We never knew he would die on the way back, and we are the ones who lost him,” she said as she restrained her tears.

Before Ghorbani returned to Iran in December, Mohammadian told her friend that she was worried about him. Ghorbani told her that he would return in 20 days and that they could plan their future again.

“But he didn’t come back,” she said.

–

Amirhossien Ghasemi

Amir Shirzadi, board member of the Iranian student association of Manitoba, said his good friend Amirhossien Ghasemi was on the plane.

Shirzadi said his friend visited relatives in Iran and was on his way to Winnipeg. Ghasemi was a graduate student in biomedical technology at the University of Manitoba.

“I saw him before he left the country,” said Shirzadi, who added that the two were playing games together.

“I can’t use the past tense. I think he’s coming back. We’re playing again. We’re talking again. It’s too hard to use the past tense, too difficult. Nobody can believe it.”

Another close friend, Shahin Ahmadi, said that Ghasemi always wanted to help people and expressed sympathy to everyone he met. They spoke an hour before the flight and Ghasemi told Ahmadi that he was happy to return home and go back to his studies.

“We told each other that we can’t wait to see each other again.”

–

Forough Khadem

Jude Uzonna, the Health Research Chair and an associate professor of immunology at the University of Manitoba, said he was destroyed by the death of his friend and colleague Forough Khadem.

He met her at a conference in Iran where she was a translator. At the end of the conference, Uzonna told her that if she ever wanted to do a doctoral program, she could come to his laboratory in Winnipeg. She accepted the offer and graduated from the University of Manitoba about three years ago.

Khadem was a talented immunologist and an absolutely fantastic person to be around, Uzonna said.

“When you walk into a room and Forough is there, you try to find out who this lady is. She is very friendly. She makes contact with people, “he said. “It’s devastating.”

She went to Iran in December to visit relatives. He texted her Monday to say he hoped she was okay. She replied that she would return to Winnipeg and hoped to see him soon.

“Now she’s gone,” he said.

–

Farzaneh Naderi and Noojan Sadr

Farzaneh Naderi was a wonderful mother and wife and a wonderful cook, said her cousin Negysa Kalar. Naderi’s 11-year-old son, Noojan Sadr, was charismatic and cared for beyond his years.

“She loved her family so much and would do anything for us,” Kalar said of Naderi. “She was so full of life and selfless.”

The family moved to Winnipeg about 15 years ago. Naderi volunteered for three years before permanently working as a teacher for children with autism in St. Amant, a non-profit foundation in Manitoba.

A statement from St. Amant said that Naderi had a big heart and sincerely cared for her colleagues, the children, and their families.

Noojan liked to play video games and football. He loved his family, his cousin said.

“My little cousin was the sweetest boy and so modest.”

The mother and son were on their way home to Winnipeg after visiting relatives in Iran. Kalar started the Sadr Family Memorial Fund to support her uncle, Abolfazl Sadr, who lost his son and wife.

–

Mohammad Sadeghi, Bahareh Hajesfandiari and Anisa Sadeghi

A Winnipeg family of three will be missed very much, their neighbor Behnam Soltani said.

Mohammad Sadeghi, who went by Mahdi; his wife Bahareh Hajesfandiari and their daughter, 10-year-old Anisa Sadeghi, were a friendly family, Soltani said.

“They were some of the nicest people I met.”

Soltani said the family was in Iran to visit relatives during the vacation and he knew they were returning to the flight that had crashed.

The family was involved with the local Iranian community, Soltani said. Mahdi Sadeghi was a board member of the Iranian association and Hajesfandiari volunteered at a Persian school.

They “were experienced civil engineers in Iran and they have worked hard to transfer their credentials to their new country,” said friend Mojtaba Montazeri in an email.

Montazeri said that his son and Anisa were playing together and were in the same Persian language program.

–

ALBERTA

Arshia Arbabbahrami

Arshia Arbabbahrami, 19, was a 12-year-old student at Calgary’s West Canada High School.

The school’s director, Carma Cornea, said Arbabbahrami was involved in athletics and the school’s swimming and diving team.

“He dreamed of becoming a doctor and was a leader in our community that many students looked up to,” Cornea said in a statement.

“Arshia returned to Canada after a vacation with his family in Iran.”

–

Amir Saeedinia

Amir Hossein Saeedinia was a PhD student in the mechanical engineering department at the University of Alberta. He studied the composition of ceramic metal materials that can be used to make better coatings for the oil and gas industry.

His death was confirmed by the university on Thursday.

James Hogan, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, said Saeedinia had a big smile and was a natural leader.

“He had a strong spirit of science,” said Hogan, co-supervisor of Saeedinia. “I would ask him to help me when other students would join the group because I trusted his opinion so much.”

–

Kasra Saati

Kasra Saati traveled to Iran during the vacation for a reunion with his wife and two children, said girlfriend Nina Saeidpour.

“He was such a smart, social person and of course he was a family man.”

Saeidpour said that Saati boarded the plane to return to Calgary, while his wife, Mehsam, baby daughter and son, who is 10 or 11, were left behind. Mehsam was in Iran during her maternity leave so that her family could help with the new baby, Saeidpour said.

She said that friends frantically went through the flight manifest when they heard the news of the crash. Saati’s name was on it, but not the rest of his family. Finally Saeidpour was able to make contact with Mehsam, who was in shock and surrounded by friends and family.

“It’s just so sad that people come here to have a better life for themselves and their families, and then something like that happens,” Saeidpour said. “Suddenly they leave a beautiful young family.”

Angela Murray, a spokeswoman for Viking Air Ltd., said that Saati worked at the company’s aircraft assembly from early 2018 to December 2019. His LinkedIn profile says he was a quality engineer.

“His loss is deeply felt by everyone who had the opportunity to work with him,” Murray said.

–

Pedram Mousavi, Mojgan Daneshmand, Daria Mousavi and Dorina Mousavi

Payman Paseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton, said his friend Pedram Mousavi, professor of engineering at the University of Alberta, died along with his wife Mojgan Daneshmand, also technical professor, and their daughters Daria Mousavi and Dorina Mousavi.

“They had two young girls with them. I can’t imagine what went through their mind, “Paseyan said.

Hossein Saghlatoon, who was awarded a PhD by Mousavi, said that he had known the family for about six years.

“I cried out my eyes,” he said. “It wasn’t just that I worked with them or that he was my boss. He was a friend. He was like a father to me. “

Saghlatoon said it took him several hours to confirm the information before he told his colleagues one by one.

“Both were wonderful, lovely people. They were so nice, irreplaceable, “he said.

Sina Ghaemi, professor of engineering at the University of Alberta, had known Mousavi for about six years. Their offices were next to each other.

“He was a really nice person and always smiling,” Ghaemi said. “He was a very happy person.”

Ghaemi said that Mousavi was working on antennas and had published many highly cited articles in the field.

“He was very productive.”

Ghaemi said it was a gloomy morning in the ward.

“Everyone is in shock. It is quiet and people look sad. The entire faculty is quite in shock. “

–

Shekoufeh Choupannejad, Saba Saadat and Sara Saadat

Shayesteh Majdnia, a former president of the Edmonton Iranian Heritage Society, said she was good friends with Shekoufeh Choupannejad, a gynecologist who died with her two daughters Saba Saadat and Sara Saadat.

Majdnia said that she had spoken with Choupannejad’s husband, who is still in Iran, for confirmation. She said that Choupannejad also left behind a son who was not traveling with the family.

“She was the nicest person I have ever met,” said Majdnia of Choupannejad.

She said Choupannejad was always there for fundraisers in the community, and often did her best to make arrangements with new immigrants who were overwhelmed and unable to find immediate medical help.

–

Arash Pourzarabi and Pouneh Gorji

Students from the University of Alberta said their friends, Arash Pourzarabi and Pouneh Gorji, returned to Edmonton after being married a week earlier in Iran.

Amir Forouzandeh and Amir Samani, both of whom are doing their masters in computer science, said they were in the same program with the couple.

“I was unable to go back, but they had their wedding on January 1 and they were planning on coming back on the 8th, and of course we all know what happened,” said Forouzandeh.

He said they were the nicest people he knew.

“Since day 1 that I met them and interacted with them, it was a fantastic blast,” he said. “We got along so easily and almost within a week or two that we just hung out every other day.”

Both Samani and Forouzandeh said the two were looking forward to the wedding when they left.

“They were super enthusiastic,” said Forouzandeh. “Many people came from all over the world to be at their wedding.”

Samani added that he cannot believe what happened.

“I’m a big denier now,” he said, noting that he was still checking his phone to see if Arash was online.

–

Nasim Rahmanifar

Nasim Rahmanifar, a master’s student at the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Alberta, was nervous about her first winter in Edmonton.

“She was so excited to go back … she was going to surprise her mother,” her friend Sina Esfandiarpour told a press conference in the Edmonton media.

He said that he had received a text message from Rahmanifar at the airport that she was on her way home and that she wasn’t looking forward to the cold weather.

“She was scared,” Esfandiarpour said. “She just came in May and said,” They told me it was just ice cold. “

“She will never see that.”

Ramin Fathian, the Rahmanifar officer, said she was really worried about the weather in Edmonton.

“She asked me all the time:” What is the best jacket? “He remembered.” We said it wasn’t that bad. You will get used to it. “

One of her supervisors, Prof. Hossein Rouhani, said that Rahmanifar was a highly motivated, hard-working student who had recently earned a scholarship.

“She was an excellent student,” said Rouhani, who had added Rahmanifar for her PhD when she returned to Canada.

–

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, Niloofar Razzaghi and Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi

The president of the Vancouver-based Civic Association of Iranian-Canadians, Kei Esmaeilpour, said a family of three from Coquitlam, B.C., died during the crash.

Esmaeilpour said Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, an engineer, and Niloofar Razzaghi, who had just completed a university teacher training, lived in the city of Metro Vancouver with their 15-year-old son Hamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi.

Esmaeilpour said the family was on vacation in Iran.

He said he collaborated with Ebnoddin Hamidi and that the two had served the citizenship association together for at least ten years.

Jessi Eiriksson, 15, said with tears that Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi was one of her best friends. Both were in class 10 at Riverside Secondary School in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

“He was the most caring person I have ever met. He was always there for me and he would be there for everyone when they needed someone to talk to, “she sobbed.

“It’s the hardest thing to lose.”

He loved making music and wanted to become a producer later, she said.

She said he also liked to play football for fun and that they would often kick a ball together.

“He was shy, except that he is just such a loving person that everyone loves Kamyar. He only makes everyone happy with his smile and a joke.”

The University of British Columbia said that Razzaghi graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 2010 and a bachelor’s degree in education in 2018.

–

Firouzeh Madani and Naser Pourshaban

Firouzeh Madani and Naser Pourshaban, a North Vancouver couple in the mid-1950s, were both award-winning doctors in Iran, their niece Sara Hezarkhani said. They were busy practicing their licenses in Canada.

“No words can describe their personality, their true spirit, the passion they had for the work,” Hezarkhani said.

The couple was in Iran for about two weeks during the holidays to visit relatives, she said.

Pourshaban and Madani had lived in Canada for about seven years, Hezarkhani said. Their daughter is a university student on the lower mainland. She was not on board the flight.

“This is a big loss for our family and it will be very difficult to get over it,” Hezarkhani said.

–

Delaram Dadashnejad

Delaram Dadashnejad, a 26-year-old nutrition student from Langara College in Vancouver, returned from family and friends in Iran, said her friend Sia Ahmadi.

Dadashnejad was originally booked for a return with Lufthansa Airlines, departing from Vancouver on December 17 and returning on January 7, but her passport was stuck in Ottawa as part of her application for student visa extension, he said.

She got her passport back on the morning of December 18 and rebooked with Ukrainian International Airlines for a trip that departed that day and returned on January 8, Ahmadi said, adding that he had to pick her up from the airport.

“She was a very loving and compassionate person with a very friendly heart, very loyal to her friends, and always tried to help people. Always.”

Dadashnejad was planning to become a dietician because she was passionate about health, said her friend, who added the young woman, was an avid yogi and loved spending time outside in Vancouver.

He said she was survived by her sister, who lives in Burnaby, B.C., and her mother and father who live in Tehran.

Langara College president Lane Trotter offered condolences in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the fatal tragedy that took place; our thoughts and prayers are with those who grieve. “

–

Roja Omidbakhsh

Nasim Hadadi said she first met Roja Omidbakhsh, 23, last September. The young women shared student accommodation with another friend at the University of Victoria.

“Omidbakhsh went to Iran to be with her family over Christmas,” said Hadadi.

Hadadi said her roommate was booked on the flight of Ukrainian Airlines from Tehran and that he would return to Victoria on Wednesday.

Omidbakhsh described Hadadi as “really cool”.

“She always tried to help us and comforted her friends when they were going through difficult times.”

The University of Victoria said that Omidbakhsh was enrolled in the Gustavson School of Business and was part of the trading class of Prof. Mark Colgate for her first term.

“Roja was very positive and had a great interest in marketing. She was on her way to completing a bachelor of commerce, “Colgate said in a statement from the school.

“We are deeply saddened that this has happened and our condolences go to her family and classmates.”

–

Fatemah Pasavand and Ayeshe Pourghaderi

Friends of a man who runs a bakery in North Vancouver say the crash destroyed his small family.

Amir Pasavand, who owns Amir Bakery in North Vancouver, lost his daughter, 17-year-old Fatemah Pasavand, and his 36-year-old wife, Ayeshe Pourghaderi, a family friend.

“The family delivered bread to my store,” said Reza Varasteh, owner of Vanak Market and Deli, across the street from Amir Bakery.

The mother and daughter went on holiday to Iran about a month ago, he said, adding that he has known the family for about five years.

He described the family as hardworking and Pourghaderi as pleasant.

“She always smiled very nicely.”

Varasteh said Amir Pasavand left for Tehran on Wednesday to be with his family.

Fatemah Pasavand was a student at the Carson Graham Secondary School in North Vancouver and would turn 18 this month, he said.

“The father wished he was on the plane instead of them,” he said. “He had a hard time realizing that he was losing his family … He had prepared a special meal that his daughter had asked for when she returned.”

–

Mohammad (Daniel) Saket and Fatemah (Faye) Kazerani

Mohammad (Daniel) Saket, engineer at North Vancouver-based real estate developer Denna Homes, and his wife Fatemah (Faye) Kazerani died in the crash, confirmed the company.

“This was a very hard day for the Denna Homes family. As a small office with 10 people, Daniel’s death is a significant loss for all of us. Daniel was a colleague, a friend and family. Both he and Faye will unfortunately be missed, “said Dan Thomson, vice president of marketing, in a statement.

“Daniel and Faye both had a zest for life that illuminates every room they entered.”

Farzad Taheri said he saw his cousins, who took the English names Daniel and Faye, just before Christmas.

“We were the only family they had in Canada,” Taheri said.

Taheri described Saket as “extraordinarily kind, generous, modest genius.”

His death is a “big loss to humanity,” he said.

“Faye was the most positive, also extremely friendly and generous woman.”

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 10, 2020

