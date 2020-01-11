A look at some of the victims of the Iran plane crash that had roots in B.C.

OTTAWA (NEWS 1130) – Dozens of people with ties to Canada were among the 176 dead when Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed after taking off near Tehran, Iran.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that intelligence from multiple sources indicates that an Iranian rocket took down the flight, although it was unintended.

Here is a look at some of the victims with ties to British Columbia:

Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, Niloofar Razzaghi and Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi

The president of the Vancouver-based Civic Association of Iranian-Canadians, Kei Esmaeilpour, said a family of three from Coquitlam, B.C., died during the crash.

Esmaeilpour said Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, an engineer, and Niloofar Razzaghi, who had just completed a university teacher training, lived in the city of Metro Vancouver with their 15-year-old son Hamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi.

Esmaeilpour said the family was on vacation in Iran.

He said he collaborated with Ebnoddin Hamidi and that the two had served the citizenship association together for at least ten years.

Jessi Eiriksson, 15, said with tears that Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi was one of her best friends. Both were in class 10 at Riverside Secondary School in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

“He was the most caring person I have ever met. He was always there for me and he would be there for everyone when they needed someone to talk to, “she sobbed.

“It’s the hardest thing to lose.”

He loved making music and wanted to become a producer later, she said.

She said he also liked to play football for fun and that they would often kick a ball together.

“He was shy, except that he is just such a loving person that everyone loves Kamyar. He only makes everyone happy with his smile and a joke.”

The University of British Columbia said that Razzaghi graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 2010 and a bachelor’s degree in education in 2018.

Firouzeh Madani and Naser Pourshaban

Firouzeh Madani and Naser Pourshaban, a North Vancouver couple in the mid-1950s, were both award-winning doctors in Iran, their niece Sara Hezarkhani said. They were busy practicing their licenses in Canada.

“No words can describe their personality, their true spirit, the passion they had for the work,” Hezarkhani said.

The couple was in Iran for about two weeks during the holidays to visit relatives, she said.

Pourshaban and Madani had lived in Canada for about seven years, Hezarkhani said. Their daughter is a university student on the lower mainland. She was not on board the flight.

“This is a big loss for our family and it will be very difficult to get over it,” Hezarkhani said.

Delaram Dadashnejad

Delaram Dadashnejad, a 26-year-old nutrition student from Langara College in Vancouver, returned from family and friends in Iran, said her friend Sia Ahmadi.

Dadashnejad was originally booked for a return with Lufthansa Airlines, departing from Vancouver on December 17 and returning on January 7, but her passport was stuck in Ottawa as part of her application for student visa extension, he said.

She got her passport back on the morning of December 18 and rebooked with Ukrainian International Airlines for a trip that departed that day and returned on January 8, Ahmadi said, adding that he had to pick her up from the airport.

“She was a very loving and compassionate person with a very friendly heart, very loyal to her friends, and always tried to help people. Always.”

Dadashnejad was planning to become a dietician because she was passionate about health, said her friend, who added the young woman, was an avid yogi and loved spending time outside in Vancouver.

He said she was survived by her sister, who lives in Burnaby, B.C., and her mother and father who live in Tehran.

Langara College president Lane Trotter offered condolences in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the fatal tragedy that took place; our thoughts and prayers are with those who grieve. “

Roja Omidbakhsh

Nasim Hadadi said she first met Roja Omidbakhsh, 23, last September. The young women shared student accommodation with another friend at the University of Victoria.

“Omidbakhsh went to Iran to be with her family over Christmas,” said Hadadi.

Hadadi said her roommate was booked on the flight of Ukrainian Airlines from Tehran and that he would return to Victoria on Wednesday.

Omidbakhsh described Hadadi as “really cool”.

“She always tried to help us and comforted her friends when they were going through difficult times.”

The University of Victoria said that Omidbakhsh was enrolled in the Gustavson School of Business and was part of the trading class of Prof. Mark Colgate for her first term.

“Roja was very positive and had a great interest in marketing. She was on her way to completing a bachelor of commerce, “Colgate said in a statement from the school.

“We are deeply saddened that this has happened and our condolences go to her family and classmates.”

Fatemah Pasavand and Ayeshe Pourghaderi

Friends of a man who runs a bakery in North Vancouver say the crash destroyed his small family.

Amir Pasavand, who owns Amir Bakery in North Vancouver, lost his daughter, 17-year-old Fatemah Pasavand, and his 36-year-old wife, Ayeshe Pourghaderi, a family friend.

“The family delivered bread to my store,” said Reza Varasteh, owner of Vanak Market and Deli, across the street from Amir Bakery.

The mother and daughter went on holiday to Iran about a month ago, he said, adding that he has known the family for about five years.

He described the family as hardworking and Pourghaderi as pleasant.

“She always smiled very nicely.”

Varasteh said Amir Pasavand left for Tehran on Wednesday to be with his family.

Fatemah Pasavand was a student at the Carson Graham Secondary School in North Vancouver and would turn 18 this month, he said.

“The father wished he was on the plane instead of them,” he said. “He had a hard time realizing that he was losing his family … He had prepared a special meal that his daughter had asked for when she returned.”

Mohammad Daniel Saket and Fatemah Faye Kazerani

Mohammad Daniel Saket, an engineer at North Vancouver-based real estate developer Denna Homes, and his wife Fatemah Faye Kazerani died in the crash, the company confirmed.

“This was a very hard day for the Denna Homes family. As a small office with 10 people, Daniel’s death is a significant loss for all of us. Daniel was a colleague, a friend and family. Both he and Faye will unfortunately be missed, “said Dan Thomson, vice president of marketing, in a statement.

“Daniel and Faye both had a zest for life that illuminates every room they entered.”

Farzad Taheri said he saw his cousins, who took the English names Daniel and Faye, just before Christmas.

“We were the only family they had in Canada,” Taheri said.

Taheri described Saket as “extraordinarily kind, generous, modest genius.”

His death is a “big loss to humanity,” he said.

“Faye was the most positive, also extremely friendly and generous woman.”

Mohammad Hossein Asadi Lari and Zeynab Asadi Lari

Parsa Shani looked forward to his friends Mohammad Hossein Asadi Lari, 23, and Zeynab Asadi Lari, 21.

The brothers and sisters returned to Toronto after spending Christmas with their family in Iran, said Shani, who had known them for about six years.

“They often travel solo. It just happens that the two of them were on the same flight this time, “he said.

The brother and sister were students at the University of Toronto and had moved from Vancouver about 1 1/2 years ago.

Shani said he had discovered their death through a flood of text messages and messages.

He described Mohammad as a “role model, an inspiration” and “a friend in a time of need.”

“In his 23 years, Mohammad has achieved more than most people in their lives,” Shani said. “I really believe that.”

The University of British Columbia said the two names match those of former students, while the University of Toronto said the names match those of current students.