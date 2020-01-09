Loading...

There were dozens of Canadians among the 176 people killed when Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed after taking off near Tehran, Iran.

Friends and family in Canada were left to consult a passenger list that the airline had released to find out if their loved ones were among the dead.

Here is a look at some of the victims from Canada:

Alma Oladi

Alma Oladi was a PhD student who studied mathematics at the University of Ottawa. Students and staff who knew her turned her desk into an improvised memorial on Wednesday, with white flowers and cards placed next to a photo of her characteristic smile.

“She always had this smile on her face,” said Mohsen Zandimoghadam, who was a friend of Oladi’s.

“She was a nice and kind girl, she always wanted to explore places and discover new things in life and new places … she had so many plans for her life in Canada.”

–

Fatemah Pasavand and Ayeshe Pourghaderi

Friends of a man who runs a bakery in North Vancouver say the crash destroyed his small family.

Amir Pasavand, who owns Amir Bakery in North Vancouver, lost his daughter, 17-year-old Fatemah Pasavand, and his 36-year-old wife, Ayeshe Pourghaderi, a family friend.

“The family delivered bread to my store,” said Reza Varasteh, owner of Vanak Market and Deli, across the street from Amir Bakery.

The mother and daughter went on holiday to Iran about a month ago, he said, adding that he has known the family for about five years.

He described the family as hardworking and Pourghadheri as pleasant.

“She always smiled very nicely.”

Varasteh said that Amir Pasavand left for Tehran on Wednesday morning to be with his family.

Fatemah Pasavand is a student at the Carson Graham Secondary School in North Vancouver and would turn 18 this month, he said.

“The father wished he was on the plane instead of them,” he said. “He had a hard time realizing that he was losing his family … He had prepared a special meal that his daughter had asked for when she returned.”

–

Mohammad (Daniel) Saket and Fatemah (Faye) Kazerani

Mohammad (Daniel) Saket, engineer at North Vancouver-based real estate developer Denna Homes and his wife Fatemah (Faye) Kazerani died during the crash, confirmed the company.

“This was a very hard day for the Denna Homes family. As a small office with 10 people, Daniel’s death is a significant loss for all of us. Daniel was a colleague, a friend and family. Both he and Faye will unfortunately be missed, “said Dan Thomson, vice president of marketing, in a statement.

“Daniel and Faye both had a zest for life that illuminates every room they entered.”

Life is celebrated on Saturday for the couple, the statement said.

Farzad Taheri said he saw his cousins, who use the English names Daniel and Faye, just before Christmas.

“We were the only family they had in Canada,” Taheri said.

Taheri described Saket as “extraordinarily kind, generous, modest genius.”

His death is a “big loss to humanity,” he said.

“Faye was the most positive, also extremely friendly and generous woman.”

–

Pedram Mousavi, Mojgan Daneshmand, Daria Mousavi and Dorina Mousavi

Payman Paseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton, said his friend Pedram Mousavi, professor of engineering at the University of Alberta, died together with his wife Mojgan Daneshmand, also technical professor, and their daughters Daria Mousavi and Dorina Mousavi.

“They had two young girls with them. I can’t imagine what went through their mind, “Paseyan said.

Hossein Saghlatoon, who was awarded a PhD by Mousavi, said that he had known the family for about six years.

“I cried out my eyes,” he said. “It wasn’t just that I worked with them or that he was my boss. He was a friend. He was like a father to me. “

Saghlatoon said it took him several hours to confirm the information before he told his colleagues one by one.

“Both were wonderful, lovely people. They were so nice, irreplaceable, “he said.

Sina Ghaemi, professor of engineering at the University of Alberta, had known Mousavi for about six years. Their offices were next to each other.

“He was a really nice person and always smiling,” Ghaemi said. “He was a very happy person.”

Ghaemi said that Mousavi was working on antennas and had published many highly cited articles in the field.

“He was very productive.”

Ghaemi said it was a gloomy morning in the ward.

“Everyone is in shock. It is quiet and people look sad. The entire faculty is quite in shock. “

–

Zahra Naghibi

Zahra Naghibi was a colleague of Jacqueline Stagner at the University of Windsor. Stagner said she was informed by the head of the laboratory where Naghibi worked that she was on the plane.

“She was very helpful and warm,” Stagner said.

Naghibi was part of Windsor’s Turbulence and Energy Lab, where she worked on solar energy issues.

Stagner said that when one of her students – just starting to graduate and new to Canada – needed help, Naghibi came in.

“Zahra gave her advice, helped her, let her learn from her own work and what she had discovered – helping her, the next generation of researchers. She was very hospitable.”

–

Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, Niloofar Razzaghi and Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi

The president of the Vancouver-based Civic Association of Iranian-Canadians, Kei Esmaeilpour, said a three-year-old Vancouver family died in the crash.

Esmaeilpour said Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, an engineer, and Niloofar Razzaghi, who had just completed university teacher training, lived in Vancouver with their 15-year-old son Hamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi.

Esmaeilpour said the family was on vacation in Iran.

He said he collaborated with Ebnoddin Hamidi and that the two had served the citizenship association together for at least ten years.

Jessi Eiriksson, 15, said with tears that Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi was one of her best friends. Both were in class 10 at Riverside Secondary School in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

“He was the most caring person I have ever met. He was always there for me and he would be there for everyone when they needed someone to talk to, “she sobbed.

“It’s the hardest thing to lose.”

He loved making music and wanted to become a producer later, she said.

She said he also liked to play football for fun and that they would often kick a ball together.

“He was shy, except that he is just such a loving person that everyone loves Kamyar. He only makes everyone happy with his smile and a joke.”

–

Ghanimat Azdahri and Milad Ghasemi Ariani

The University of Guelph identified two victims as Ghanimat Azdahri, a PhD student in the geography, environment and geomatics department, and Milad Ghasemi Ariani, a PhD student in marketing and consumer studies.

Azdahri cooperated with an organization called the ICCA Consortium, which helps indigenous communities preserve land that supports traditional lifestyles. In a tribute on its website, the consortium called Azdahri “a true force of nature.”

Azdahri worked with many of the nomadic tribes of Iran, said the tribute, and documented their traditional territories and worldviews.

“She always smiled wherever she went, and generously shared her experience, knowledge and powerful energy. A strong activist and advocate for the global indigenous peoples movement, this is not only a loss for our ICCA Consortium family but also for many communities, organizations and movements worldwide. “

University President Franco Vaccarino said his thoughts are with the families of the two students.

–

Alina Tarbhai

The union representing the teachers in Ontario high school said employee Alina Tarbhai was one of the dead.

The Federation of Ontario Secondary School Teachers said that Tarbhai worked at the provincial office of the union in Toronto, but it offered no other details about what brought her to Iran.

“She was respected and loved by everyone. Her death means a big loss for all of us who have worked with her, “the federation said in a statement on Facebook.

–

Parisa Eghbalian and Reera Esmaeilion

A dentistry in Aurora, Ont., Confirmed that Parisa Eghbalian, a dentist, and her daughter Reera Esmaeilion died.

Eghbalian’s husband, Hamed Esmaeilion, is also a dentist at E&E Dentistry, but was not traveling with his wife and child.

Eghbalian first emigrated to Canada in 2010 and lived with her husband and daughter in Richmond Hill, Ont., Said her biography on the dentist’s website.

–

Shekoufeh Choupannejad, Saba Saadat and Sara Saadat

Shayesteh Majdnia, a former president of the Edmonton Iranian Heritage Society, said she was good friends with Shekoufeh Choupannejad, a gynecologist who died with her two daughters Saba Saadat and Sara Saadat.

Majdnia said that she had spoken with Choupannejad’s husband, who is still in Iran, for confirmation. She said that Choupannejad also left behind a son who was not traveling with the family.

“She was the nicest person I have ever met,” said Majdnia of Choupannejad.

She said Choupannejad was always there for fundraisers in the community, and often did her best to make arrangements with new immigrants who were overwhelmed and unable to find immediate medical help.

–

Amirhossien Ghasemi

Amir Shirzadi, board member of the Iranian student association of Manitoba, said his good friend Amirhossien Ghasemi was on the plane.

Shirzadi said his friend visited relatives in Iran and was on his way to Winnipeg. Ghasemi was a graduate student in biomedical technology at the University of Manitoba.

“I saw him before he left the country,” said Shirzadi, who added that the two were playing games together.

“I can’t use the past tense. I think he’s coming back. We’re playing again. We’re talking again. It’s too hard to use the past tense, too difficult. Nobody can believe it.”

–

Iman Aghabali and Mehdi Eshaghian

McMaster University has issued a statement stating that two of his students, Iman Aghabali and Mehdi Eshaghian, were among the victims.

The school said that Aghabali and Eshaghian were both PhD students at the Faculty of Engineering.

“McMaster is a close-knit community and there will be many teachers, staff, colleagues, friends and fellow students who need our support and care in this tragic time,” said President David Farrar.

The McMaster Iranian Student Association also paid tribute to the two.

“Mehdi and Iman were two friendly souls who always celebrated Iranian traditions with our community,” the association said.

“It is devastating for the entire McMaster community to hear the painful death of young students who have left their family and motherland in the hope of a better future career.”

Ali Mazaheri said his best friend Eshaghian would have turned 25 in a week.

He said that Eshaghian had seen friends and family and was on the run because it was the cheapest route back to Canada.

Mazaheri said the two last saw each other 11 days ago and went shopping, visited a tea house, and took photos.

“When we said goodbye, he might tell me I can’t see you anymore, so if I can’t see it, goodbye,” Mazaheri said.

–

Forough Khadem

Jude Uzonna, the Health Research Chair and an associate professor of immunology at the University of Manitoba, said he was destroyed by the death of his friend and colleague Forough Khadem.

He met her at a conference in Iran where she was a translator. At the end of the conference, Uzonna told her that if she ever wanted to do a doctoral program, she could come to his laboratory in Winnipeg. She accepted the offer and graduated from the University of Manitoba about three years ago.

Khadem was a talented immunologist and an absolutely fantastic person to be around, Uzonna said.

“When you walk into a room and Forough is there, you try to find out who this lady is. She is very friendly. She makes contact with people, “he said. “It’s devastating.”

She went to Iran in December to visit relatives. He texted her Monday to say he hoped she was okay. She replied that she would return to Winnipeg and hoped to see him soon.

“Now she’s gone,” he said.

–

Mohammad Sadeghi, Bahareh Hajesfandiari and Anisa Sadeghi

A Winnipeg family of three will be missed very much, their neighbor Behnam Soltani said.

Mohammad Sadeghi, who went by Mahdi; his wife Bahareh Hajesfandiari and their daughter Anisa Sadeghi were a friendly family, Soltani said.

“They were some of the nicest people I met.”

Soltani said the family was in Iran to visit relatives during the vacation and he knew they were returning to the flight that had crashed.

The family was involved with the local Iranian community, Soltani said. Mahdi Sadeghi was a board member of the Iranian association and Hajesfandiari volunteered at a Persian school.

Soltani was home about two weeks before they left. He never expected that they would not return.

“Everyone is in shock. It is so bad. “

–

Zeynab Asadi Lari and Mohammadhossein Asadi Lari

The University of British Columbia said the names of two former students, Zeynab Asadi Lari and Mohammadhossein Asadi Lari, appeared on the flight manifest.

The president of the school, Santa Ono, said in a statement that he was “deeply sad.”

Zeynab Asadi Lari enrolled as a bachelor in bachelor’s degree in biology in 2016, while Mohammadhossein Asadi Lari graduated in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in cellular, anatomical and physiological sciences with distinction, the statement said.

“On behalf of the UBC community, I want to express my deepest condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones,” Ono said.

He said the university will continue to ensure that its Iranian students, teachers and staff receive the support they need.

–

It went Arasteh

Family members said that Fareed Arasteh, a biology PhD student at Carleton University in Ottawa, was in Iran to marry his fiance during the school holidays. Their marriage was only three days ago.

Golnaz Shaverdi, cousin of the wife of Arasteh, said the family was destroyed by the news of his death, especially his new bride, Maral, who stays in Iran.

“She’s devastated,” Shaverdi said. “He was such a nice guy. Everyone in the family really loved him. He was young and very kind. Everyone is of course destroyed and they are also very concerned about his wife, because she is having a hard time now. “

Shaverdi spent a weekend with Arasteh before leaving Canada and helped him sort out his wedding outfit.

“He was a very kind and very honest person. He thought of his fiancé, was glad that he would visit her and that they would get married, “she said, bursting into tears. “He spoke about all their plans and their dreams about life.

“He was young. It’s not fair that it happened to him.”

–

Arash Pourzarabi and Pouneh Gorji

Students from the University of Alberta said their friends, Arash Pourzarabi and Pouneh Gorji, returned to Edmonton after being married a week earlier in Iran.

Amir Forouzandeh and Amir Samani, both of whom are doing their masters in computer sciences, said they were in the same program with the couple.

“I was unable to go back, but they had their wedding on January 1 and they were planning on coming back on the 8th, and of course we all know what happened,” said Forouzandeh.

He said they were the nicest people he knew.

“Since day 1 that I met them and interacted with them, it was a fantastic blast,” he said. “We got along so easily and almost within a week or two that we just hung out every other day.”

Both Samani and Forouzandeh said the two were looking forward to the wedding when they left.

“They were super excited,” said Forouzandeh. “Many people came from all over the world to be at their wedding.”

Samani added that he cannot believe what happened.

“I’m a big denier now,” he said, noting that he was still checking his phone to see if Arash was online.

–

Maya Zibaie

Maya Zibaie, a class 10 student at the Northern Secondary School in Toronto, was identified by the director as one of the passengers who died.

In a letter to parents, Adam Marshall said that Zibaie was new to Canada and enthusiastic about her future.

“Maya was friendly, happy and loved by her colleagues,” he wrote.

“Maya will be missed a lot. Our entire school community is in shock and some of our students are understandably upset. “

–

Firouzeh Madani and Naser Pourshaban

Firouzeh Madani and Naser Pourshaban, a North Vancouver couple in the mid-1950s, were both award-winning doctors in Iran, their niece Sara Hezarkhani said. They worked to get their licenses to practice in Canada.

“No words can describe their personality, their true spirit, the passion they had for the work,” Hezarkhani said.

The couple was in Iran for about two weeks during the holidays to visit relatives, she said.

Pourshaban and Madani had lived in Canada for about seven years, Hezarkhani said. Their daughter is a university student on the lower mainland. She was not on board the flight.

“This is a big loss for our family and it will be very difficult to get over it,” Hezarkhani said.

–

Delaram Dadashnejad

Delaram Dadashnejad, a 26-year-old nutrition student from Langara College in Vancouver, returned from family and friends in Iran, said her friend Sia Ahmadi.

Dadashnejad was originally booked for a return with Lufthansa Airlines, departing from Vancouver on December 17 and returning on January 7, but her passport was stuck in Ottawa as part of her application for student visa extension, he said.

She got her passport back on the morning of December 18 and rebooked with Ukrainian International Airlines for a trip that departed that day and returned on January 8, Ahmadi said, adding that he had to pick her up from the airport.

“She was a very loving and compassionate person with a very friendly heart, very loyal to her friends, and always tried to help people. Always.”

Dadashnejad was planning to become a dietician because she was passionate about health, said her friend, who added the young woman, was an avid yogi and loved spending time outside in Vancouver.

He said she was survived by her sister, who lives in Burnaby, B.C., and her mother and father who live in Tehran.

Langara College president Lane Trotter offered condolences in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the fatal tragedy that took place; our thoughts and prayers are with those who grieve. “

–

Nasim Rahmanifar

Nasim Rahmanifar, a master’s student at the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Alberta, was nervous about her first winter in Edmonton.

“She was so excited to go back … she was going to surprise her mother,” her friend Sina Esfandiarpour told a press conference in the Edmonton media.

He said that he had received a text message from Rahmanifar at the airport that she was on her way home and that she wasn’t looking forward to the cold weather.

“She was scared,” Esfandiarpour said. “She just came in May and said,” They told me it was just ice cold. “

“She will never see that.”

Ramin Fathian, the Rahmanifar officer, said she was really worried about the weather in Edmonton.

“She asked me all the time:” What is the best jacket? “He remembered.” We said it wasn’t that bad. You will get used to it. “

One of her supervisors, Prof. Hossein Rouhani, said that Rahmanifar was a highly motivated, hard-working student who had recently earned a scholarship.

“She was an excellent student,” said Rouhani, who had added Rahmanifar for her PhD when she returned to Canada.

–

Hamidreza Setareh and Samira Bashiri

Hamidreza Setareh, 31, and Samira Bashiri, 29, fell in love as teenagers in Iran and had built a successful life together in Windsor, Ont., Said friend Rachel Smith.

The husband and wife had been in Canada for about a year and Bashiri had recently taken her citizenship exam. The couple – nicknamed “Sami and Hami” by some friends – were in Iran for a month-long visit with their families, Smith said.

She said that Setareh was working on his doctorate in engineering, taught part-time at the University of Windsor and also had a dog care company. Bashiri worked in a laboratory and tried to look for remedies for diseases.

Smith recalls that they were generous and said they were working hard to raise money for a church mission to help orphans in Kenya.

They would give without ever expecting anything in return, she said.

“They just want friendship and they just want to show their love to people,” she said. “They were blessed and they were blessings. It was really an honor to know them. “

–

Roja Azadian

Roja Azadian had to travel to Canada for the first time with her husband, who was studying at Algonquin College in Ottawa, but a confusion about his ticket meant he couldn’t get on the plane.

“He thought, I’m going to send her and then I’m going back to the next flight,” said Leila Hojabri, a friend of Azadian’s husband.

He called a friend in Ottawa and asked if he could pick up Azadian at the airport and make sure she was safe. Instead, her husband stays safe in Iran and died aboard Ukraine International Airlines flight PS 752.

“She wasn’t sure if she should come to Canada and he was just building up here and getting ready for her to join him and it’s just a very, very tragic story,” said Hojabri.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020

The Canadian press