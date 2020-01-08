A look at some of the Canadians who died in a plane crash in Iran paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Payman Paseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton, said his friend Pedram Mousavi, professor of engineering at the University of Alberta, died together with his wife Mojgan Daneshmand and their daughters Daria Mousavi and Dorina Mousavi.

“They had two young girls with them. I can’t imagine what went through their mind, “Paseyan said.

Sina Ghaemi, professor of engineering at the University of Alberta, had known Mousavi for about six years. Their offices were next to each other.

“He was a really nice person and always smiling,” Ghaemi said. “He was a very happy person.”

Ghaemi said that Mousavi was working on antennas and had published many highly cited articles in the field.

“He was very productive.”

Ghaemi said it was a gloomy morning in the ward.

“Everyone is in shock. It is quiet and people look sad. The entire faculty is quite in shock. “

–

Zahra Naghibi

Zahra Naghibi was a colleague of Jacqueline Stagner at the University of Windsor. Stagner said she was informed by the head of the laboratory where Naghibi worked that she was on the plane.

“She was very helpful and warm,” Stagner said.

Naghibi was part of Windsor’s Turbulence and Energy Lab, where she worked on solar energy issues.

Stagner said that when one of her students – just starting to graduate and new to Canada – needed help, Naghibi came in.

“Zahra gave her advice, helped her, let her learn from her own work and what she had discovered – helping her, the next generation of researchers. She was very hospitable.”

–

Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, Niloofar Razzaghi and Hamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi

The president of the Vancouver-based Civic Association of Iranian-Canadians, Kei Esmaeilpour, said a three-year-old Vancouver family died in the crash.

Esmaeilpour said Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, an engineer, and Niloofar Razzaghi, who had just completed university teacher training, lived in Vancouver with their 15-year-old son Hamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi.

Esmaeilpour said the family was on vacation in Iran.

He said he collaborated with Ebnoddin Hamidi and that the two had served the citizenship association together for at least ten years.

–

Ghanimat Azdahri and Milad Ghasemi Ariani

The University of Guelph identified two victims as Ghanimat Azdahri, a PhD student in the geography, environment and geomatics department, and Milad Ghasemi Ariani, a PhD student in marketing and consumer studies.

The school said they were on their way to Canada to visit Iran.

University President Franco Vaccarino said his thoughts are with the families of the two students.

–

Alina Tarbhai

The union representing the teachers in Ontario high school said employee Alina Tarbhai was one of the dead.

The Federation of Ontario Secondary School Teachers said that Tarbhai worked at the provincial office of the union in Toronto, but it offered no other details about what brought her to Iran.

“She was respected and loved by everyone. Her death means a big loss for all of us who have worked with her, “the federation said in a statement on Facebook.

–

Parisa Eghbalian and Reera Esmaeilion

A dentistry in Aurora, Ont., Confirmed that Parisa Eghbalian, a dentist, and her daughter Reera Esmaeilion died.

Eghbalian’s husband, Hamed Esmaeilion, is also a dentist at E&E Dentistry, but was not traveling with his wife and child.

Eghbalian first emigrated to Canada in 2010 and lived with her husband and daughter in Richmond Hill, Ont., Said her biography on the dentist’s website.

–

Shekoufeh Choupannejad, Saba Saadat and Sara Saadat

Shayesteh Majdnia, a former president of the Edmonton Iranian Heritage Society, said she was good friends with Shekoufeh Choupannejad, a gynecologist who died with her two daughters Saba Saadat and Sara Saadat.

Majdnia said that she had spoken with Choupannejad’s husband, who is still in Iran, for confirmation. She said that Choupannejad also left behind a son who was not traveling with the family.

“She was the nicest person I have ever met,” said Majdnia of Choupannejad.

She said Choupannejad was always there for fundraisers in the community, and often did her best to make arrangements with new immigrants who were overwhelmed and unable to find immediate medical help.

–

Amirhossien Ghasemi

Amir Shirzadi, board member of the Iranian student association of Manitoba, said his good friend Amirhossien Ghasemi was on the plane.

Shirzadi said his friend visited relatives in Iran and was on his way to Winnipeg. Ghasemi was a graduate student in biomedical technology at the University of Manitoba.

“I saw him before he left the country,” said Shirzadi, who added that the two were playing games together.

“I can’t use the past tense. I think he’s coming back. We’re playing again. We’re talking again. It’s too hard to use the past tense, too difficult. Nobody can believe it.”

–

The Canadian press