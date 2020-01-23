A look at Canada's seven NHL teams on their way to the all-star break | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

After the play-offs five of the last six seasons – and four times in a row – the Canucks have a good position. The club sits on top of the overcrowded Pacific Division rankings, one point higher on both Edmonton and Calgary. Vancouver has received great goalkeepers from Jacob Markstrom, while the additions from J.T. Miller, Tyler Myers and the improved game of Jay Beagle and Tanner Pearson are huge pluses. Vancouver also has a Calder Trophy candidate for the second consecutive season in Quinn Hughes. And Elias Pettersson continues to show why he won the honor of the year last June. “We still have things we can improve,” Pettersson said. “When we work, when we skate, we play our best.”

EDMONTON OILERS (26-18-5, second in Pacific Division)

The Oilers currently occupy a playoff spot, largely thanks to the two leading NHL scorers – Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The dynamic duo combined 151 points in 49 games, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins a distant third on the Edmonton roster with 33. McDavid did not show any adverse effects from the serious knee injury he had sustained last April. James Neal has 19 goals after scoring only seven with the Flames in 2018-19. Mikko Koskinen and Mike Smith are solid in splitting goaltending duties, while new head coach Dave Tippett has a buy-in on the defensive side. The Oilers know, however, that it will be a crazy line to the finish, because the franchise wants to make the post-season for the second time in 14 years. “Every game gets a lot of meaning,” Tippett said. “That’s what’s nice about it.”

CALGARY VLAMMEN (26-19-5, third in Pacific Division)

The flames could have exploded in the aftermath of the allegations against head coach Bill Peters that he had focused racial blemish on a player when both were in the minors ten years ago, and that he had physically abused two others when he was behind the Bank of Carolina Hurricanes. But the team instead blocked the noise and has thrived under interim bank boss Geoff Ward. Flames goalkeeper David Rittich is taking part in his first all-star game as a replacement for an injury this weekend. Calgary winger / antagonist Matthew Tkachuk will also be his first appearance during the festivities, and will undoubtedly be a focus thanks to his bubbling rivalry with the Oilers. “A lot is going on,” said Flames center Sean Monahan. “It has been a crazy year.”

WINNIPEG JETS (25-22-4, three points from a wildcard spot)

The Jets received an early blow with the unexpected loss of defender Dustin Byfuglien – the situation has yet to be resolved – after shaking Jacob Trouba, Tyler Myers and Ben Chariot on the blue line in the summer. Winnipeg managed to hang around thanks to Connor Hellebuyck’s Vezina Trophy-caliber goaltending and a patchwork defense corps, but cracks have begun to appear with a team that has now lost four straight losses in regulation, and six of the last seven. “We’ve done a pretty good job by really not worrying about which player there is,” said blue chip Josh Morrissey. “We have played defensively as hard as we can and have no compassion for ourselves.”

TORONTO MAPLE LEAVES (25-17-7, four points from a play-off spot)

The Leafs started the season again as a favorite of the Stanley Cup, but a valson was enough to see head coach Mike Babcock showing the door to Sheldon Keefe. Toronto reached 15-4-1 under his rookie bench boss, but is 1-3-2 over his last six to sit outside the play-off photo. Keefe called his team “immature” after a disastrous 8-4 loss in Florida and an ugly 6-2 setback on home ice to Chicago prior to the day. Auston Matthews, on the ice of the all-star St. Louis all-star festivities, is on track to break the season’s franchise record for goals, but the Leafs need a lot more from retired Frederik Andersen. Toronto has struggled with injured defenders Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin, although the latter could be back soon. There is no doubt about the ability of the Leafs to score. The point is whether they can keep the puck out of their net. “Everyone has invested 100 percent,” said Captain John Tavares after a recent setback. “But if we go out and have games like this or have expired, it is clearly not good enough. It gets in the way of building what we want to build.”

MONTREAL CANADIENS (22-21-7, 10 points from a play-off spot)

After being close to the playoffs last season, Montreal is currently far behind. Two losing strips of eight games are the fault of the Canadiens, who failed to get a grip on Carey Price, who is struggling in the fold. The addition of Ilya Kovalchuk gave Montreal a bit of a spark, winning four out of five in the break. “We just have to be more consistent,” winger Tomas Tatar said. “That is our issue.”

OTTAWA SENATORS (17-23-8, 19 points from a play-off spot)

It seems a lifetime ago that the senators were a goal away from reaching the 2017 Stanley Cup final. The sharp decline in Ottawa is well documented, but there is still reason for optimism. The club signed star defender Thomas Chabot for a major contract extension, while winger Brady Tkachuk, who will replace Matthews in the all-star game, proves that the senators made the right call in the 2018 design. The rebuilding hit when Ottawa last year was minus his first round pick, but the senators could have two high selections in 2020 – their own and that of San Jose in the Erik Karlsson deal. “We have to keep playing hard,” said rookie head coach D.J. Smith. “We have to keep improving.”

– With files from Shane Jones in Edmonton, Jim Morris in Vancouver, Judy Owen in Winnipeg, Kelsey Patterson in Montreal and Lisa Wallace in Ottawa.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press