A long exaggerated homage to Irish haircuts by the Noughties

Every Tuesday at Balls.ie, we celebrate the 2000s, the beautiful decade that heralded the new century. In Ireland we were sundered by the Celtic tiger, and ignored with its unbelievable collapse.

We’ve all participated, and nowhere more than at the barbershop where hairstyles quickly get out of control. Peroxide was all the riddle and boys couldn’t keep their hair smooth.

Let’s face it, for those of us in our 30s, we can hardly throw stones. This was the way of things in the care 2000s. Even so, stones we throw. We dug deep into the Sportsfile archive to find the best styles of the decade from the biggest sports stars of Ireland.

Let us know if we missed your favorite.

Rugby:

Rugby boys have taken it to a whole new level as a group, with even the conservative locks like Ronan O’Gara becoming increasingly wild in the middle of the decade. Some of them were for it though. We decided to limit our Brian O’Driscoll tribute to just one year for example – 2004.

Brian O’Driscoll 2004

The 2006 Donncha O’Callaghan

Andrew Trimble 2006

Jerry Flannery 2006

GAA

The GAA was an interesting one in the 2000s. While the natural conservatism of the organization meant that crew cuts remained the norm, more than a few went against type. This was especially true in football, as it seemed, for the most part, either hiding behind a helmet or walking tight. We’ve had a go at it, with one being even very, very lightly outside the parameters of the decade, but who’s counting?

First, sit back and enjoy just four of the many hairstyles that the great Ciaran McDonald has treated us to over the decades.

Ciaran McDonald 2004

Ciaran McDonald 2006

Conor Mortimer 2004

Conor Mortimer 2006

Conor Mortimer 2009

Ger Oakley 2001

Jim McGuinness 2001

Paul Galvin 2004

Michael Lyng 2004

Owen Mulligan 2005

Owen Mulligan 2008

Mark Vaughan 2006

Mark Vaughan 2007

MJ Tierney 2007

Matthew Clancy 2009

By Jackie Tyrrell 2010

Football:

Football players as much as anyone in the 2000s had the twin styles of Shaggy and Spiky. Even though we didn’t really have a David Beckham in the lineup, one or two of the Irish players had definite hairstyles.

Kevin Doyle and Kevin Kilbane 2007

Lee Carsley got a bit flamboyant with the hairstyle in this game as well.

Kevin Doyle 2006

Kevin Kilbane 2004

Paul McShane 2006

Jonathan Douglas 2007

Stephen Hunt 2008

Liam Lawrence 2009

Golf:

Darren Clarke 2006

All photos from Sportsfile.

SEE ALSO: How well do you remember the 00s? Noughties Tuesday Quiz: Week 3