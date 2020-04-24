A Lizzo song has been removed from “Rock Band 4” because of the lyrics

(Photo via Wikimedia Commons / Raph_PH)

Rock band 4 came out in 2015 and it is surprisingly going well with new content being added to the game regularly, but a new addition of one Lizzo track causes some controversy over uncensored song lyrics.

The game developers recently added her song “Juice” to the game the strokesBad Decisions and players soon found that they never censored the n-word in the vocals of the Lizzo song.

Read more: You’re going to see the Hella Mega tour somehow

For those of you who don’t know, Rock Band allows players to virtually play guitar, bass, drums or take on vocals for a song. The lyrics come along the screen for singers and they should try to match the pitches for the songs.

Within 48 hours of the songs popping up in the game’s online store, ‘Juice’ was cut short because they never censored the n-word in the track, causing people to sing it out loud.

The line reads, “The juice is not worth squeezing if the juice doesn’t look like it. Wait a minute, n ****, please. Please don’t let me take your bitch.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaCrQL_8eMY (/ embed)

Developers noticed this after several people pointed it out and temporarily pulled it down.

They plan to get a censored version of the song back on the market in the coming week.

“Juice” is being withdrawn and we will be releasing an updated version as soon as possible, probably late next week. Sorry for the inconvenience.

– Rock band (@RockBand) April 23, 2020

The word “bitch” has become so common that the rating of the game is not affected by including it, but adding harsher swear words and jargon would increase a T rating to M. According to company policy, the rating clean versions of songs are often used instead of their default versions.

Still, people have recordings of those who already play the song online. You can see such an achievement below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwApHOS5PSU (/ embed)

What do you think about Rock Band removing Lizzo’s song from their game? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

See More: Lollapalooza rocks day two with BMTH, DCFC, Bishop Briggs and more

Against the flow