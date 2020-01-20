A little-known agency is looking for the remains of MIA service members

Air Force Master Sgt.Aliah Reyes, a small slice of her hometown in Maine, reminded the 80-minute daily drive to the site in the Vietnamese province of Lang Son through largely untouched forests and fields.

Born in Eliot, she recently returned from a 45-day mission to the Southeast Asian country, where she was part of a team looking for a member of the Vietnam War who was missing more than 45 years ago and is believed to be dead.

Reyes, 38, joined the Air Force after graduating from high school and spent more than half of her life in military service. But she had never been involved in anything like that.

“I don’t know if this would have come my way. It was something I was looking for and volunteering for,” she said last week during a phone interview from Hawaii where she is based.

POW / MIA, a little-known defense agency, is constantly completing similar missions to find the remains of some 34,000 missing Americans who may have been recovered from World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War, and the Vietnam War. Another 41,000 are believed to be missing or lost at sea.

“It’s amazing how many Americans don’t know and / or realize that (the Department of Defense) is still looking for missing Americans from past conflicts that date back to World War II,” said Lt. Col. Ken Hoffman, public affairs officer for the accounting agency.

In the past financial year, 218 formerly missing persons from previous conflicts were reported, the highest annual number recorded by the agency or its predecessor organizations, some of which were reviewed for their effectiveness. An internal report from 2013 criticized the former Joint POW / MIA Accounting Command, which led to the introduction of the current iteration in 2015.

Each search mission is unique but requires planning many months in advance, Hoffman said, and coordination with colleagues in other countries, such as Vietnam. Reyes said she learned about the work from a member of her unit in Hawaii who couldn’t say enough about the experience.

“I found it very interesting and rewarding and a bit emotional,” she said. “It’s a little bit different than studying it in a history book.”

The mission did not produce any remains, but Reyes and her team found several aircraft parts and fragments of uniforms that were promising for a future search for the site.

Members of a DPAA recovery team attend a blessing ceremony held by local Vietnamese villagers in Lang Son province, Vietnam, on October 25, 2019. The ceremony should help enrich the team’s efforts to recover a missing U.S. soldier (Air Force photo / Staff Sgt. Rusty Frank)

Reyes joined the Air Force in 1999, not long after graduating from Marshwood High School. It’s been her career ever since.

She has had multiple positions, mainly in communications, IT and management, that have taken her around the world – Panama City, Colorado Springs, the Azores (islands off the coast of Portugal) and Charleston, South Carolina. She had two assignments – to Kuwait in 2003 and to Kosovo in 2008 – both postal orders. This is her second stay in Hawaii. She has three daughters – Alycea (11), Adalia (7) and Amelia (5).

Reyes, whose parents and extended family still live in Maine, said she doesn’t return home as often as she wants, usually every two years. This could change soon. She said she had one year left for her current job and thought she was ready to “take off her uniform”.

This is one of the reasons why she took the opportunity to volunteer for the accounting agency mission in Vietnam.

“As soon as I hear a little more of it, we respect our fallen or deployed heroes at every ceremony. Every flag raising. We have them in our heads all the time,” she said. “To be able to smell the air and be in the same place, it brought the whole story to life for me.”

For political reasons, the agency does not release the names of certain people to be searched for until the remains have been clearly identified. Hoffman would only say that the person was a U.S. Air Force officer and was on board a fighter jet that crashed. But Reyes and the others on the team knew the name.

“We will be informed when we get to the actual location,” she said. “We have a board with all the historical information about who the individual is and what happened, what the mission was, and we hang up.”

Every day at lunch, they looked at the blackboard and connected it to a conflict that was two generations away and a service member who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A DPAA salvage team sifts through the dirt during a salvage mission in Lang Son province, Vietnam, October 28, 2019. (Air Force photo / Staff Sgt. Rusty Frank)

Not many people in Maine have been waiting for these search missions, but Greg Getchell from Portland is among them.

His father, Lieutenant Colonel of the Air Force Paul Getchell, was a co-pilot of a bomber when it crashed into a mountain slope in 1969 in Laos, west of Vietnam. Last week marked the 51st anniversary of his death. Greg Getchell was only four years old at the time and his memories of his father are largely shaped by stories of others. After years of searching, military officials found two small pieces of bone in 2007 that were identified as the remains of his father. They were returned to the United States for a full military funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.

“It took a long time, but it was a great relief to do the service he deserved and to be buried in Arlington, where he belonged,” said Getchell.

Lang Son Province is just over 160 km northeast of Hanoi, the capital, and near the country’s border with China.

Reyes said the team would travel through the countryside every day.

The work itself was monotonous, sometimes even boring, she admitted. It’s like an archaeological dig, just a little darker. The crews carefully scour the bucket for the floor and look for clues.

A lot of work goes into choosing a location.

“An excavation can only begin if we believe we have found the location of a missing person,” said Hoffman. “The goal is to get enough information to relate a specific location to a specific missing person or people. Once we believe we have found a specific location, it is recommended that an excavation be carried out.”

Reyes said the most memorable moment for her had come when the crew discovered the first piece of plane wreck that made the experience real.

“First we found little white pebbles,” she said. “I thought every white stone could have been something. But then we started finding real airplanes. It made me feel good about why I am here and what we are here for. It just accomplished the mission.” come alive after we start finding pieces. ‘

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt.Michael Whitener, a POW / MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) defense explosives technician, searches for metal hits during recovery operations in Quang Binh, Vietnam, on August 29, 2018 (Air Force photo / Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline))

In addition to the planes, the seekers found pieces of a military uniform, another sign that may still be nearby. When the mission ended on December 4, the agency kept the location, which means that a team will return later.

“It is not uncommon for a construction site to take months or even years to be fully excavated,” Hoffman said.

That was true in Getchell’s case. His mother Teresa Getchell, who was widowed that day in 1969 and never married again, spent her life searching for answers and even traveled to Laos to help with the search.

“If the government says they want service members to be fully billed, I think that’s true,” said Greg Getchell. “I think they are determined to bring home anyone they can.”

Hoffman said such missions were only possible in cooperation with the countries where the searches take place. He said the United States and Vietnam have been collaborating on search queries for more than 30 years and “working more closely than ever on investigations and excavations across Vietnam.”

Not every country is so accommodating. The searches in North Korea have been suspended since 2005 due to the ongoing tensions between that country and the United States, primarily because of the nuclear weapons opportunities.

But Reyes said the team’s colleagues in Vietnam were gracious hosts.

Reyes said, “I would like to do it again. When I got back I tried to find out if there were any vacancies in this unit.”

