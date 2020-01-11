OTTAWA – The conservative leadership race starts on January 13, where the party has now established the access rules.

Here is a list of people, in alphabetical order, who are considering running.

– Rona Ambrose: former interim leader of the conservative party and Member of Parliament for horse riding in the Edmonton area.

– Bryan Brulotte: businessman and one-time Progressive Conservative candidate from Chelsea, Que.

– Jean Charest: former Liberal Prime Minister of Quebec, leader of the progressive conservative party and cabinet minister.

– Michael Chong: former Minister of Conservative Cabinet, current MP for riding Ontario from Wellington-Halton Hills. Run in the 2017 race.

– Gerard Deltell: current conservative member of parliament for the Quebec ride by Louis-Saint-Laurent and former provincial MNA.

– Richard Decarie: political assistant under former conservative leader Stephen Harper while in opposition, helped lead Harper’s operations in Quebec.

– Michael Fortier: former conservative senator from Quebec who also served as cabinet minister in the conservative government.

– Michelle Rempel Garner: current conservative MP for riding Calgary Nose Hill.

– Marilyn Gladu: current conservative MP for Ontario driving from Sarnia-Lambton.

– Vincent Guzzo: cinema mogul from Quebec that also plays the lead role in the reality TV program Dragons’ Den.

– Rudy Husny: for a long time politically operative in Quebec for the conservative party.

– Peter MacKay: former minister of conservative cabinet and former parliamentarian from Nova Scotia, currently living in Toronto.

– Erin O’Toole: former Minister of Conservative Cabinet and current Member of Parliament in the Toronto region of Durham. Run in the 2017 race.

– Pierre Poilievre: former Minister of Conservative Cabinet and current MP from the Ottawa area driving from Carleton.

– Aron Seal: former policy director for two conservative cabinet ministers.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 11, 2020.

