A light mix of rain in the snow starts the day

Video: Light mix of rain in snow starts day

Updated: 5:37 AM EST February 10, 2020

Hide transcript

Show transcript

BIT. IT WAS FUN. THE WEATHER IS NOT AVAILABLE THIS MORNING, BUT NOT NECESSARY FUN. VAPOR TO START THE WEEK. A LIGHT MIX OF RAIN AND SLEET TODAY, TOMORROW, AND THEN AGAIN THURSDAY, SO AN ACTIVE WEEK. WEDNESDAY IS THE BEST DAY THIS WEEK. WE GO WITH PRIMARILY REGIN. NOT MUCH IMPACT THIS MORNING WHERE WE SEE SNOW, ONLY A COATING. WHEN YOU ADD ANY RISE NORTH AND WEST OF ROUTE TWO, THAT IS WHERE WE TALK AN INCH OR TWO INCH SNOW. JUST COLD ENOUGH. SOME AREAS ON OR ABOVE FREEZING, SO NOT MUCH A WAY IMPACT. THE RADAR LOOKS MORE IMPRESSIVE THAN IT IS. LIGHT SNOW AROUND WORCESTER, FITCHBURG, SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE. 495, A TRANSITION TO RAIN ON THE SOUTH COAST AND CAPE. TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER 40’S, BOSTON TO NORWOOD. LOW 40’S ARE ALSO GOOD. WE TAKE THIS SOURCE TO THE SOUTH, A WARM FRONTAL BORDER SURFACE, THAT HE KEEP ON, THAT KEEP TEMPERATURES IN THE 40’S TODAY AND TOMORROW AS THIS WAVE FROM LOW PRESSURE, SO PRIMARILE DATA HAPPENS. IT IS A Damp day. SHOWERS RUN AT LUNCH TIME. WE CAN TAKE DAYS IN THE AFTERNOON WITH THAT SOUTHWESTERN WIND. BREEZY AND MUTE THIS AFTERNOON. LOW 40’S NORTH OF THE BIKE. ABOVE 40’S SOUTH OF THE PIKE. IT STAYS WET THROUGH THE MORNING COMPUTE. SNOW EARNS BY LATE MORNING. AFTERNOON THE FOCUS OF WET AGAIN IS A LONG AND SOUTH OF THE PIKE. WHAT’S LEFT, MUST REDUCE AND BREAK OUT AT NIGHT. WE DRY OUT FROM IF THE SKIES ARE CLOUDY. TEMPERATURES MOST IN THE 30’S WITH SOME UPPER 20’S. MORGEN IS ANOTHER CLOUDY AND DAMP DAY. MOST AGAIN IN THE 40 YEARS. AFTER A DRY START, THE RAIN FILLS IN THE AFTERNOON, THEN REMOVES AS A AREA OF LOW PRESSURE FIVE. THEN WE GET A BREAK IN THE WEDNESDAY ACTION. WEDNESDAY IS THE BEST DAY OF THE WEEK, DRY, SUNSHINE AND LOWER 40’S. THURSDAY SOME COLD AIR COMES INTO THE MORNING SOME SNOW BEFORE IT CHANGES IN TERRAIN. NO ACCUMULATION, BUT A LITTLE ONLY. BEHIND THAT SYSTEM, A SHOT OF COLD, HEIGHT IN THE FRIDAY OF 20, VALENTINE’S DAY. SOME COLD COMES AT THE END OF THE WEEK. ANTOINETTE: SUNDAY, 4

Video: Light mix of rain in snow starts day

Updated: 5:37 AM EST February 10, 2020

Get the latest Boston area weather forecast.

Get the latest Boston area weather forecast.

. [TagsToTranslate] videocast