A-League asked to investigate the feasibility of the winter change

A winter calendar would not only host the A-League on Asian leagues, but also on state competitions across Australia. This would remove one of the main obstacles to the end goal of a continuous football pyramid with ascent and descent.

Where I would have definitely said 12 months ago, “No, that’s the craziest thing you can do”, it’s time to rethink things.

Colin Smith, Head of Global Media & Sports Consulting

It would also pose a number of significant challenges, not least the availability of stadiums during the AFL, NRL and Super Rugby seasons, and the prospect of being drowned by media rivals. These are the main reasons why a change is not on the A-League radar and is considered completely useless by the FFA, as well as the fact that current Fox Sports channels would almost certainly not offer support.

But since the A-League is keeping its ratings and visitor numbers on a downward trend and the competition is not taking advantage of the “clear air” of summer, the time for some “out-of-the-box considerations” and research is near. According to Colin Smith, Broadcasting Rights Consultant.

“You will be flooded as it is,” said Smith, head of global media & sports consulting herald,

Smith, who has had numerous contracts between broadcasters and sporting organizations for over 20 years, believes that the European leagues in England, Spain and Italy are the A-League’s biggest competitor in terms of viewership and fan engagement, not AFL or NRL.

“At the moment, the A-League as a fan engagement product is probably the worst that it has given since it was created,” said Smith.

“If I were the A-League, I would think it is time to do a really detailed and comprehensive analysis of the business case [for playing in the winter] and I would talk to the broadcasters about that.

“Then it might be attractive for an optus to say, ‘Wow, that means we can actually play wall to wall football 12 months a year, we will be the home of football in Australia.'”

After Manuka Oval was caught in smoke in Canberra last month, officials canceled a Big Bash League cricket match

John Didulica, managing director of Professional Footballers Australia, also endorses what he thought was an “incredibly complex” issue.

The old National Soccer League switched to summer in the 1989/90 season, primarily to escape the long shadows of AFL and NRL – a decision that, according to Didulica, was largely incredibly successful.

Didulica acknowledged that a return to winter would have profound effects on grassroots access and facilities, but said that no long-term plan for the sport would be complete without thorough consideration of which was the best season window for football is.

“These are the discussions we have to have,” said Didulica. The question is whether there will be a major discussion about the integration of our football vision.

“Ultimately, we want to sell our best product. In this way, we can maximize the value. Looking ahead over the next 15, 20, 30 years, we put ourselves in a position where it is impossible to get a product of the required quality to deliver.” How do you manage player welfare issues?

“With so many other things flowing, I think this is a really timely opportunity to redefine and discuss everything. There shouldn’t be a political issue that can’t be reviewed in the next two or three years.”

The current regulations of the A-League stipulate that games can be postponed if the forecasts exceed a prescribed “Wet Bulb Globe Temperature”. However, players and fans often complain that the threshold is too high.

“It’s physically more demanding,” said Sydney FC midfielder Paulo Retre after Saturday’s 2-1 win against Adelaide United, played in Kogarah at 35 degrees.

“You run a few runs and you just feel out of breath. Things that you think you can normally reach or that you feel in the right position, maybe you’re just not there.

“To be honest, it’s difficult. Whether to schedule games on a different day or even change the time, I’m not sure, but it was really difficult today.”

Vince is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

