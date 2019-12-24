A-League adjusts matches in Perth, Sydney to accommodate ACL commitments

Loading...

Glory is hosting ACL games on February 11 and 18, March 4, April 7 and 22 and May 6.

Sydney will play in the continental competition on February 12 and 19, March 4, April 7 and 21 and May 5.

Brisbane's home game against Perth was moved forward one day to February 22, with a kickoff at 4 p.m. (5 p.m. AEDT).

As a result, Newcastle's home game against Victory that day was postponed from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Central Coast's home game against Sydney FC taking place on Sunday, February 23 at 6 p.m.

Sydney FC's home game against Newcastle on April 18 has been postponed to April 16, with the kickoff of 7 p.m. Thursday.

Central Coast's home game against Western Sydney will now be played on April 18 at 5 p.m., a day earlier than scheduled.

Two W-League matches have also been moved.

Sydney FC will face Perth at 4 p.m. on February 22 while Brisbane will host Canberra on February 23 at 4:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. AEDT).

AAP