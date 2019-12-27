A-League 2019 | Western Sydney Wanderers breaks drought against Adelaide United

Loading...

The struggling Western Sydney Wanderers broke a two-month winless streak with a 3-2 victory over Adelaide United in a night of great drama at Hindmarsh Stadium.

The Wanderers, who had not won since beating Sydney FC 1-0 on October 26, were on the verge of another late surrender on Friday night. However, Reds forward George Blackwood let the besieged club drop out, inflicting a 97th minute penalty in the stands after scoring another kick a few minutes earlier.

George Blackwood of Adelaide United after missing the Wanderers' injury penalty.

The Wanderers' first win in eight games may have lifted some of the pressure from the underperforming side, but it had more than a hint of luck. They escaped what appeared to be a clear red card for their captain Mitchell Duke in the first half and survived an early attack by Adelaide that should have put the result out of their reach at halftime.

It was a major victory for the players, who worked tirelessly to make the most of their luck, and their trainer under fire Markus Babbel, who only celebrated his 10th victory in 39 games. While the players were desperate, they were also disorganized. The individual class – in particular the two-goal hero Nicolai Muller – and the desire masked what was another match without structure, direction or style of play.