A-League 2019/20 | The Western Sydney Wanderers replace Markus Babbel

While the A-League team underperforms, the youth system of the club exceeds expectations. Academy Director Ian Crook is responsible for this. He has a lot of experience as head coach and knows the club inside out, but hikers may have difficulty getting him into the game. Crook, former assistant to Tony Popovic at Wanderers, prefers to work in youth development, where he has achieved significant success.

Arthur Diles.

Another option of the Wanderers Academy is the national coach of the Youth League. Diles enjoys a high reputation in the club and, like Crook, played an important role in developing half of the players in their senior team. Eleven of their A-League players came from Diles’ youth teams that won the NYL in 2018 and finished second last year. However, he is not experienced in training men’s teams.

Dean Heffernan.

Similar to Crook and Diles, Heffernan raises eyebrows for the right reasons. The Wanderers W-League team celebrates the best season ever with Heffernan. He is not an experienced trainer, but seems to be destined for bigger things.

Ufuk Talay has driven the Phoenix up this season

Ufuk Talay

Another product from Sydney’s west, Talay is blossoming in its first season as head coach of the A-League at Wellington Phoenix. He no longer has a contract at the end of the season, but has to register again with Phoenix and is prevented from moving by some obstacles.

Paul Okon.

The former Socceroos captain was about to switch to the Wanderers coach at the end of 2017 before the club hired Josep Gombau. Okon comes from the west of Sydney and fits the club’s ethos, especially in youth development. He led Australia’s youth teams and spent two seasons with the Mariners.

John Kosmina.

Sources close to the club indicate that “Kossie” is a potential dark horse to lead the walkers. The former Adelaide and Sydney FC coach recently completed his FFA Pro license and is keen to return to the professional coach. He is known to the board through his Sydney City Hakoah game days.

Harry Kewell.

The former star from Liverpool and Leeds has trained in the lower leagues of England with mixed results. He could continue his development in the A-League, but his appointment would be considered a big gamble due to his limited coaching experience.

Harry Kewell has started a coaching career in England. Photo credits: EMPICS Sport

Hayden Foxe.

In the eyes of many people, Popovic’s former assistant was unlucky enough not to be shortlisted in 2017 to replace his former boss. He knows the club well and could be seen as someone who is able to rebuild a successful team culture.

Andres Carrasco.



The highly regarded Spaniard, another former assistant to Popovic at the Wanderers and former youth coach from Barcelona, ​​coaches Shakhtar Donetsk’s U-19s. Not necessarily a “local coach”, but he knows the club and the league and might be tempted to return to West Sydney for a leadership role.

