A-League 2019/20 | The Western Sydney Wanderers must identify themselves first, then identify themselves as a trainer.

Our first priority will be an Australian trainer who understands the landscape.

Wanderers chairman Paul Lederer

A season earlier, Gombau was engaged for a “shared vision” of developing “offensive football that our members and fans will be proud of”.

Now Lederer wonders what the club needs from its next coach. As of now, that seems to be a local.

“We tend to,” said Lederer. “Our first priority will be an Australian trainer who understands the landscape. Foreign trainers need a while to find their way around.”

Registration took a miserable two and a half years. The A-League has always been a challenge for foreign coaches. They struggle with the salary ceiling, restrictions on Visa players, travel burdens, long off-seasons, hard parking spaces and hot summers. Not surprisingly, only three A-League titles have been won by foreign coaches.

That is why local knowledge is paramount when it comes to the criteria developed by Lederer and Managing Director John Tsatsimas.

“I’m looking for the best person the club can get. A man who can motivate the team, a man who is a leader, a man who is experienced. A man who is a winner,” said Lederer.

The more pressing question is who else is contributing to the recruitment process. Of all the criticisms of the hierarchy of hikers, the lack of voices and expertise is the most correct. There are only four board members, two of whom [Jefferson Chang and Glenn Duncan] are based abroad. The other, David Slade, has only a small share and so often leaves Lederer the only voice on the ground.

According to a source close to the board, “pretty much only Paul” makes big decisions, including coaching appointments that were rejected by Lederer.

“I would not agree with this, if the board is overseas, they are in constant contact, they are very committed. I do not want to make this excuse,” he said.

The lack of expert influence can be felt more clearly at management level. In contrast to most league clubs, there is no football director in Western Sydney who builds up and implements a football philosophy. The next employee is Gavin Costello, who deals with logistics and bureaucracy, and Ian Crook, the director of the youth academy.

It leaves an identity vacuum in the senior team that urges walkers to urgently name a soccer director, but they’re unlikely to appoint one soon.

“It’s a possibility. I would never rule it out, but I don’t think that’s the problem,” said Lederer. “Ninety percent of the coaches – with which I disagree – [say] that’s my way or the highway, that’s how they work.”

And that’s the core of their problems. The identity and culture of the hikers was always tied to that of their trainer. It is a hangover from the time of her first coach, Tony Popovic, who blossomed completely autonomously with his results. The same does not apply to his successors. Under Popovic, the Wanderers were a disciplined, hard-working and unscrupulous club. Gombau exchanged this in pursuit of free-flowing football before the Wanderers abruptly changed course and decided on Babbel’s style.

A source from Wanderers said: “You gave a coach the keys to the kingdom and that was a grave mistake.”

As for the kingdoms, no Wanderers coach was given a bigger one than Babbel, who was the first to use the new training center and stadium and had access to an academy that was in full swing.

This luxury was largely supplied by Lederer and its board of directors, which took three years to develop a training complex, offices, and an academy. They showed vision and commitment to build it. Now they have to show leadership to rebuild a club culture that will outlast their next coach.

