A-League 2019-20 | Jean Paul de Marigny concentrated on the encounter between the Mariners and did not secure the job of the Wanderers

“It was just about our mindset, we worked a lot on our mindset and tactically tweaked a few things so the guys reacted really well, were in a good room, and enjoyed the few weeks,” he said. “To be positive is important to do things together. Communication is important and we only changed a few things tactically, but nothing too drastic … it’s all about communication and knowing what our roles are. “

Like most A-League clubs, the Wanderers have started signing players without a contract for the next season, although they still have to choose a permanent coach. De Marigny is a candidate for the top job and was involved in the recruitment process for players.

“We were kind of involved in my job description. At the moment it is something we are always trying to improve the squad. We will decide when this process starts,” he said. “I have always been involved in transfers in one way or another as an assistant coach. If there is a player who can help us, I am always actively involved.”

Babbel spoke to the German media during the week, exceeding the A-League standard and the quality of Australian football after only 10 games won in 41 attempts.

“Markus is not shy when it comes to giving his opinion, and everyone has the right to have an opinion about where it is,” said de Marigny. “The A-League was great for us [Australia]. The national league was good, but the A-League has made it to the next level. We have to seriously consider a few points that it highlights. All in.” All in all, the A-League is very good. “