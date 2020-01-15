A-League 2019/20 | Daniel Lopar, the goalkeeper of the Western Sydney Wanderers, wants to save Markus Babbel after securing his own future

Just hours after Melbourne Victory split up with Marco Kurz on Wednesday, “Babbel” became a hot topic in Australia on Twitter when A-League fans openly questioned how Kurz and ex-Newcastle Jets boss Ernie Merrick before him had been rushed.

With two clubs in the coaching market, it could be more pressure for Paul Lederer, the chairman of Wanderers, to act quickly if the team’s horror run continues under Babbel.

Markus Babbel is under immense pressure at the top of the Wanderers.

Western Sydney has lost six of their last eight games and is an outsider on Sunday because Tony Popovic in the form of Perth Glory won five games in a row and conceded only two goals in that period.

Lopar has an affinity for Babbel, who first caught his eye when playing against his teams in the Swiss top league and said he was more than happy with life under the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich defenders.

“I think he’s doing a good job, I’m very happy with the staff we have,” said Lopar.

“But in the end the players decide on the field and we have to perform. They give us the tools for the game, but it is we on the field that have to make the difference against the other teams.”

“Of course we have to win for him. But we don’t just have to win for him – the club is a big institution, we have to win for the fans and also for the owner. It’s not a one-man show.” Nobody likes to lose and we have to change something because this situation is unacceptable. “

When asked if another defeat could mean the end for Babbel, Lopar said: “This is not a question I want to answer. I concentrate on my work on the field, I can influence that. We will see the rest. ” But I will give everything for him and the hikers. “

Lopar is doing his part for western Sydney after scoring 42 saves this season, finishing third in the competition. However, he wishes that the team would not depend so often on his exploits. He said it was an easy decision to re-sign the club since his family had settled in the life of Sydney.

“I love the professional environment I have here. I can train at a good, high level every day,” he said. “The facilities are great compared to Europe. I enjoy working with my goalkeeper coach [Davide Del Giovine]. He helped me a lot to adapt to the league. He is a big help to get me to this level . “

“I hope that things change and that we are on the right track again. We have talked a lot in the past few weeks and I think that things are going better in the team. And I also hope that I don’t.” have so much to do. “

