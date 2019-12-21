A late mistake costs Sharks once again in losing Blues – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN JOSE – Sharks continue to be persecuted for their breakdowns of the third period.

After four Sharks players got caught in a tied match, Alex Pietrangelo scored the lead in a 2 to 1 with 8:53 for playing at regular time while the St. Louis Blues left with a win of 5-2 at SAP Centro on Saturday.

Brent Burns and Stefan Noesen scored goals in the second period for the Sharks, who lost for the eighth time in nine games this month. Ryan O'Reilly and Pietrangelo scored goals with the net empty in the final 1:08.

Martin Jones, making his first opening since December 12 after Aaron Dell played the last two games, made 22 saves as the Sharks dropped to 16-19-2 overall and 1-7-1 this month.

The Sharks play against the Golden Knights of Las Vegas on Sunday before starting a four-day Christmas break.

With the goals of Pietrangelo, O'Reilly, the Sharks have been outscored 18-7 in nine December games. That includes the two empty net goals scored by the Sharks and the five empty net goals they have allowed.

Burns and Noesen scored in a second round-trip period, as the game was tied 2-2 entering the third.

A shot from Burns from near the service point to the right of Blues goalkeeper Jake Allen found his way to the net at: 42 second point of the second.

The goal broke a drought of 16-game goals for Burns, who scored for the last time on November 14 against Anaheim. It was also only the second goal of power of the Sharks in the last 16 games, since they had gone 1 to 38 with the advantage of man from November 19 until Tuesday's game with Arizona.

Jordan Kyrou scored 2:04 in the second period after a neutral zone change by the Sharks, and Jaden Schwartz gave the Blues a 2-1 lead with a poiwer game goal in the 5-mark: 30

Noesen tied the game at 4:24 for playing in the second, as he received a long pass from Brenden Dillon and fired a slap shot that beat Allen for his second of the season.

When the game started on Saturday, the Sharks were in a three-way tie for sixth place in the Pacific Division, as they, Anaheim and Los Angeles had 34 points. The Sharks were 1-6-1 this month before playing against the Blues, who scored 50 points in the Western Conference.

"In the position we are in, we have to get points," said Sharks interim coach Bob Boughner on Saturday morning. "It would be different if this were two months ago, but we are fighting for our lives here all the time. We don't have to wait or take the time to get used to things." We have to have some success. "

The Sharks adjusted three of their four lines for the start of the game. Patrick Marleau returned to the top line with Logan Couture and Evander Kane, and Timo Meier was moved to play with Barclay Goodrow and Marcus Sorensen.

The fourth line featured Stefan Noesen, whom the Sharks claimed on Thursday the Pittsburgh exemptions, Melker Karlsson and Joel Kellman, who was making their NHL debut.

Kellman was brought from Barracuda on Thursday, a day after Dylan Gambrell was sent back to the AHL.