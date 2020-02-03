A Las Vegas company wants to rent a MotoRex Nissan R34 Skyline GT-R

We are in the golden age of JDM import with Skylines, Chasers, Autozams and Delicas that now not only flow to American garages, but also to our rental fleets.

Your dreams are plagued by the whisper of a Suzuki Cappuccino. Your awake thoughts are being chased by a Hakosuka Skyline. These JDM ghosts – when will they leave you to find some peace?

Your time is now. Rent JDM, based in Las Vegas, enters the JDM wave, a new ripple in the scene that is usually full of full-on dealers such as Japanese Classics or Duncan Imports. The idea of ​​a JDM rental company is more than a little handy for anyone who has always wanted to know what it is like to drive slices of the forbidden JDM fruit that we never got here. You can also try a car with the steering wheel on the right for a hot second before you buy a car. (It really isn’t too bad.)

This is not the only JDM rental fleet in the world. I can think of another, although the only complication is that you have to fly to Japan to use it.

Thanks to the annoying 25-year import rule, we missed many important Japanese specialty and performance cars during the first release.

The company’s current inventory, according to its website, includes:

1972 Nissan Skyline Hakosuka

1993 Toyota Supra JDM

1992 Nissan Skyline GT-R

1993 Suzuki Cappuccino

1990 Nissan Pulsar GTI-R

1993 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution II

1992 Mazda RX-7 JDM

1992 Nissan Skyline GTS-t (automatic)

1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R

The latter Skyline is especially interesting because you will find that it is the R34 generation and therefore not legal to import. However, a Rent JDM company blog post from January 31 claims it is actually one of the few MotoRex R34 GT-Rs imported and legalized in the United States.

“This white R34 GT-R was imported by MotoRex in 1999 and was a car with one owner. It is one of about 15 cars that were imported and legalized by MotoRex in early 2000, “said the blog. That alone is worth the effort to come by for a look.

Rent JDM officially opens in April 2020. If you need an excuse to visit Vegas, this is it.

via Grassroots Motorsports and Road & Track

