A large scholarship helps to reduce the risk of lead-based paint in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The city of Sioux City received a $ 4.1 million grant to reduce lead and other dangers from homes within the city limits.

According to Freddy Diaz, administrator for neighborhood services in Sioux City, Sioux City is one of the top cities in the country with a high volume of lead-containing houses.

He says this is worrying because it can have health effects on people, especially children.

These health effects can include developmental delays, brain damage and fatigue.

Diaz says houses built before 1978 are more likely to have lead-based color risks.

Both condominiums and rental apartments are eligible to participate.

He says that condominiums can have the lead removed for free and that the rental may require part of a match from the owner, but most of the costs are covered by the program.

There are a few requirements to qualify: your home must have been built before 1978, have a child under the age of five, or visit the device and have a household income that meets the guidelines.

“I think that knowing exactly what the effects of lead can have on a child should already motivate someone to apply even if you don’t think you’ll qualify, but I would encourage everyone to ask and see what the program includes, “said Diaz.

The grant has helped over 300 households.

Diaz says that people who think they can qualify will be asked to apply.

Applications can be found on the city’s website.