A large pothole turns off part of I-79

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 / 9:56 PM EST / Updated: January 24, 2020 / 10:29 PM EST

WESTON, W.Va. – The deterioration in road has caused a large pothole on I-79 northbound at the Weston exit, so both lanes have been blocked for repairs at this time.

According to Lewis County 911 officials, first aid workers were deployed on site to assist the DOH with emergency repairs.

The Twitter West Virginia 511 advises drivers to exercise caution when driving through the area.

Pothole roadway on I-79 NB at Mile Marker 98.9.

2 of 2 north lanes are closed.

Expect delays, be ready to stop, repairs in progress.

Remarks:

Lewis County. Detour: Take Exit 96 to US-19. Return to I-79 North Bound at mile 105 in Jane Lew.

– West Virginia 511 (@ WV511), January 25, 2020

There is also a detour that will redirect drivers to exit 96 on US-19 and return to I-79 at mile 105 in Jane Lew.

There have been several reports of flat tires due to problems near the exit. There is still no report on whether any injuries have occurred.

