A large kiwi says to continue the bumper barrage

"You have to do something here when it's flat," said Bond. "Even when I worked for England [as a consultant], we talked about using the short ball more.

"In England you can place it around the top of the stump and the field offers you something. You have seen it in the Ashes series [this year] if you could get a constant line and length. But here , there is no swing or sewing movement., so you have to do something differently.

“ New Zealand did this and shook a few players and made them uncomfortable for them. It is a legitimate tactic. & # 39;

"No one likes the ball constantly in this area. I encourage our boys to play bouncers in the Big Bash. It will be in the mind of a hitter that it could happen . "

Matthew Wade is hit on the glove by Neil Wagner.Credit: Getty Images

Although few traveling countries have persistently tried to bounce back from Australia, Bond said you need bowlers capable of doing it effectively over a period of time, like Wagner. He said he was impressed with Wagner's 60-year-old effort in sweltering heat to the west.

"To play between chest and waist, it constantly takes a lot of stamina and skill to land there consistently," said Bond. "And Neil has been doing it for several years. He has accumulated an incredible record in cricket testing and the energy and the heart with which he plays inspires everyone around him.

"Neil has cast more than 10 spells on top of all the other bowlers around the world in recent times, so keep coming and doing it in the scorching heat like in Perth – to throw 60 overs and keep your pace it was an incredible effort. "

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said this week, "Is this a body line? I don't know. I think it's part of the game and the bouncer is a legitimate delivery."

The likely return of Trent Boult to join Wagner and Tim Southee at MCG will give hope to Tasman's neighbors.

Bond was happy that New Zealand would go with four seamstresses for the successful game, starting Thursday.

"Boult, Southee and Wagner are a bloody and tough trio, they will play all day, but the big question will be whether they will add a fourth crimper to the attack, which would be interesting," said Jump.

"Obviously Australia has Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, all of whom are incredible bowlers, but the big difference is Nathan Lyon. Few spinners have come here and been successful. Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar were classy, ​​but Lyon stands out and does an incredible job.

"New Zealand can't compete there, so they have to do it with dressmakers if they want to win the test."

