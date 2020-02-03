“A kind of heart condition:” police say the Arizona mother collapsed on a 4-month-old son, and both died

TEMPE, Ariz – A sudden death turned into a double tragedy in Tempe, Arizona on Monday, February 3, when police said a dying woman fell on top of her baby – stifling her son.

“There is a family that has lost a mother,” said detective Greg Bacon, police at Tempe.

Flowers, a balloon and hugs were placed outside the town hall at McClintock and Baseline after the tragedy on Saturday, February 1.

Police identified the boy as the 4-month-old Denari Meadows, and his mother, Larinque Meadows, 38.

Researchers believe she had a medical emergency, but she did not mention that she was trying to call 911.

“So our researchers showed on her phone,” said Det. Baon. “She was investigating chest pain, so it’s a very, very tragic incident in which we believe she had some kind of heart disease, heart episode, and then died and fell, fell on top of Denari.”

Police said Denari’s father slept upstairs because he worked the night shift. He said the last time he saw Larinque and his baby boy was alive was Saturday around 11 am. Six hours later he went downstairs and found them.

“This looks like it’s a health-related problem,” said Det. Bacon. “Father seems to be working very hard, trying to take care of his family, working nights, doing some groceries for the family, especially the baby, that morning, so it’s just a very tragic situation, and, you know, we mourn for them. “

