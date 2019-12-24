A jumper for Russ And Trade Help

Loading...

James Harden and the Houston Rockets are in good shape. After the Rockets worked out a deal for Russell Westbrook that felt "all-in" in July, they were considered a legitimate title contender. It's probably fair to say that Houston is currently a step behind the Lakers and Clippers in terms of Western Conference supremacy, even if Harden is offensive on an obscene level. However, the Rockets have been there before, and with the exception of a few unfriendly moments against the Warriors in recent years, Houston has proven to be a team of title calibers.

As part of our Holiday Wishlist series, we're going to examine what the Rockets need to do in the coming days and weeks to prepare for another run. This applies both to the existing talent and to potential additions.

# 1: Eric Gordon Eric Gordon again

Gordon has had a knee injury since November 11, and before he left the stage the 30-year-old was having major problems. How powerful are you asking? Well, Gordon shot 30.9 percent off the floor and 28.4 percent out of three. He was also at the bottom of the league in almost every advanced metric.

Granted, it was an exceptionally small sample, but Gordon didn't look right, and that's a big problem for the Rockets. Houston has great firepower in Harden and Westbrook, but they need a third shooter and, perhaps more importantly, someone who can scare the defense. Gordon has been a 38 percent three-point shooter for the past six seasons, and at least he needs to be vigorously guarded. This isn't a problem this season either, as Gordon is in the Houston books for three more campaigns after 2019-20.

You really, really need Gordon to be available … and good.

# 2: Russell Westbrook (Re) finds his shot

Westbrook has never been a great shooter. Even at the peak of his MVP powers, Westbrook was a low-30, three-point shooter with a career high of 34.3 percent. However, the numbers have been horribly bad lately.

In the past two seasons in Oklahoma City, he has failed to break 30 points out of three, and this year saw another downturn. Westbrook shoots less than 24 (!) Percent of three and although the volume at five per game isn't huge, it's a big problem that it doesn't pose a threat.

It is important to say realistically that Westbrook is not just a dynamic shooter at this point. Nevertheless, it would be very helpful for everyone involved if he had to be respected a bit more and Westbrook needed a functioning pull-up sweater even in the three-point arch to maintain its offensive dynamism.

# 3: A third team to enable trading

If you get (very) creative, you can probably find a deal that makes sense for the Rockets without a third team. However, Houston probably doesn't want to trade with Gordon, and the only mid-range contract is a (very) dead salary of $ 10 million for Nene, for which the season's retail value was only $ 2.6 million was set. As such, the Rockets could use some help, at least from a salary perspective, to get them swapped for a player like Andre Iguodala or even Marvin Williams. This is a team that is likely to lack a body when it comes to playing a two-way game at the highest level of playoffs, and we know that Daryl Morey is not afraid to throw things on the wall ,

