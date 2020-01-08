A judge rules against Salt Lake City in the Utah Inland Harbor trial

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – In a blow to Salt Lake City, a judge ruled in favor of the State of Utah in a court case concerning the constitutionality of the Utah Inland Port Authority.

In a ruling released Wednesday, 3rd District Court judge James Blanch dismissed the city’s lawsuit challenging Utah’s state-created Inland Port Authority.

The decision is a major strike against the case of the former mayor of Salt Lake City, Jackie Biskupski, presented before his retirement from office. She argued that the state had violated the Constitution of Utah by creating an 11-member board of directors to control approximately 16,000 acres in northwest Salt Lake County for the development of a trade hub worldwide with an extensive network of air, truck and train connections.

The city lost at all costs in its arguments. But this is not the end of the line for the deal.

Salt Lake City mayor Erin Mendenhall, who was sworn in on Monday, told reporters outside her office Wednesday that the judge’s decision was “a big disappointment,” but the city plans to appeal and bring the case to court. the Utah Supreme Court.

“It is our responsibility to our residents of Salt Lake City and truly to the cities of the state of Utah who will be affected by this decision to obtain clarity from a higher authority,” said Mendenhall.

Staff from Governor Gary Herbert’s office released a statement on Wednesday applauding the judge’s ruling, while welcoming increased collaboration with Salt Lake City on the issue.

“We appreciate the thoughtful analysis that the district court made of this decision,” said the governor’s office. “While it is difficult to achieve perfection in lawmaking, collaboration is essential to achieve the best possible results.”

Staff of the governor also said that they “enjoyed” working with the two arms of the Salt Lake City government during the 2018 legislative session to adjust the legislation. After Biskupski walked away from negotiations with heads of state, saying that he refused to negotiate legislation “designed to gradually force Salt Lake City to comply with the will of the Legislative Assembly,” Mendenhall, then president of the city ​​council at the time, led negotiations for improvements in legislation. in a special session.

Although Mendenhall and other members of city council said these improvements were necessary, they said it was not a “perfect” bill.

“These adjustments ultimately resulted in a better version of the bill,” said the statement from Herbert’s office. “We look forward to continuing the collaboration between the Inland Port Authority, Salt Lake City and its residents.”

Jack Hedge, the port authority’s executive director, also issued a statement on Wednesday saying the port authority was “satisfied” with the judge’s decision.

“The port authority continues to focus on achieving a strategic business plan that aligns our mission with a revolutionary global logistics system for the next generation,” said Hedge. “Whatever the outcome today, we will continue to promote sustainable and smart logistics investments through partnerships, policies and programs as an entity that serves to insert public values ​​into the process. We look forward to continuing to work with our major municipal and county partners for the benefit of all citizens of Utah. “

The Utah Inland Port Authority, since its creation by state leaders in 2018, has angered environmentalists and other activists concerned about the potential impacts of an inland port on pollution and traffic along the waterfront. Wasatch, where the air quality is among the dirtiest in the country.

The question of whether the Utah constitution prevents state legislators from taking control of the mall and delegating powers to a council has a simple answer, according to Blanch.

“The answer is no,” Blanch wrote in the 51-page decision.

“Whether wise or reckless,” he continued, the 2018 law creating the board of directors “is sufficiently permeated by a state objective.”

Blanch found that he did not violate parts of the constitution identified by the city, including its “Ripper clause” prohibiting the state from delegating municipal authority to special commissions. He found the state “articulated sufficiently compelling state interests” justifying the power of the council to make land use and zoning decisions.

He noted that, although it is currently within the city’s borders, the interior port project is expected to expand.

“If that happens, residents of Utah outside of Salt Lake City will be directly affected,” he wrote, adding that the governor’s office of economic development estimated that the port could create up to 24,000 new jobs and that not all workers would live in the city.

In written arguments against the city’s case for an injunction to stop the work of the inland port authority as the case went before the courts, state attorneys argued that blocking the project would cause “irreparable” harm not only to the port authority, but also to residents of the state, noting the Governor’s Office for Economic Development “is currently involved in negotiations with a number of very large companies wishing to do substantial investments in the jurisdictional field (of the port authority) ”.

These investments could exceed $ 100 million, argued state attorneys.

Blanch’s decision comes less than two months after state and city officials presented their arguments before the judge. Biskupski walked away from that day in court confident that the city’s case would prevail.

“I think we have a much stronger case and much better legal arguments,” said Biskupski at the time.

Now, a few weeks before the Utah legislative session, Salt Lake City must regroup and develop a strategy before the session. Thanks to the ruling, Mendenhall says she now has “clarity” in the deal, which will affect her and the Salt Lake City Council’s strategy with heads of state as they continue these negotiations.

While city lawyers are reviewing Blanch’s decision, Mendenhall said she would work with city council to develop the strategy.

The outcome of the case will have “unprecedented” shock waves not only over Salt Lake City, but over the 248 cities and towns of Utah in terms of local land use and taxation, said Mendenhall.

“Everything about the inland port sets a major precedent, and the state’s actions to create the inland port authority and usurp what we believe to be constitutionally protected (powers) are unprecedented,” said Mendenhall.

Cameron Diehl, executive director of the League of Cities and Villages of Utah, said Blanch’s decision “still leaves some concerns for cities” across the state “about the fundamental role of cities that demand use land and pay for the services and infrastructure that cities provide.

“We are still concerned about the role that state-created authority plays in the role that a municipal government plays in providing what we have already considered traditional municipal functions,” he said.

Deeda Seed, activist for the Center for Biological Diversity and organizer of the Stop the Polluting Port Coalition, encouraged an appeal in the city’s trial, but also noted that the city’s legal struggle is only one “step among so many others who were to arrive to correct the evil that is happening ”in the jurisdiction of the port authority.

No matter what is going on with the city’s appeal, Seed said it would not be the end of the fight against the port authority, hinting that there could be other lawsuits focused on the environment.

“We are examining our legal options regarding the damage that is and will continue to be to our air quality and wetlands,” said Seed.

