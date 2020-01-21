A J-Turn is easier than you think

GIF about Justin Westbrook / Jalopnik

It is easier than you think to drive a J-curve, in which you reverse at high speed, turn the car 180 degrees and then continue to drive forward.

That said, it is easier than you think if a closed course is conducted in the presence of, and with the approval of, trained professionals who have easy access to medical resources, should something go wrong.

(Full disclosure: Mini flew me to Palm Springs, California to visit the BMW and Mini Performance Center, where I got a preview of the new John Cooper Works GP and autocross, stunt, and track rides before flying the helicopter to LA auto Show.)

It also helped that I was in a car that I didn’t have. This is the part where I have to tell you not to try this at home. Or on a public street. Or really close to anyone or anything. You could probably find a facility ready to let you practice if you make an effort and plan hard enough.

Now for fun:

I’m not in the car in the video above. Instead, I am the idiot who records the video and makes a joke about the BMW driving instructor, who drives the car and takes his last breaths because he keeps asking us to take a deep breath as we shoot. Has proven to be good advice.

But I did it myself, I swear. And it was surprisingly easy!

The concept is very simple.

You start backwards with straight wheels.

They go full throttle and pick up speed – we should get to the point where it sounded like our minis had nothing more to offer.

We were advised to hold the left hand on the steering wheel in the nine o’clock position and swipe clockwise. This should make it easier to pull the wheel back down and align it in the next few steps. Your right hand controls the transmission.

Then, very quickly, put the car in neutral and turn the steering wheel quickly, about a quarter turn for the cars we were in. I found that you can take a break between idling and turning the wheel. t too crazy.

This causes the car to spin on the path you have covered. You should see where the car is going to go while it is turning, exactly the opposite of where you started reversing.

You have to straighten the wheel very quickly and get the car going again in order to be fully effective.

There is a lot to do in a hectic environment in a very short time. I can’t stress enough to make sure you do it in a very safe place where you can’t hit anything and nobody can surprise you. I would also advise avoiding this maneuver on larger, top-heavy vehicles as things could go very wrong.

But it’s the fun that triggers adrenaline. I had about six tries and the very nice instructor said I was one of the best. Oddly, my first try was somehow my best. From then on, it must have been a lot of thinking.

If you ever get the chance to try this in a controlled environment, you have to try a car that you don’t own like me. You will surprise yourself and look cool. Just be safe!