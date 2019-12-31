A.I. Headphones can cause distracted traffic from pedestrians

Loading...

Headphones can seal us in our own isolated sound bubbles; place an invisible wall around carriers, even in public spaces. At least it can feel that way. In reality it seems like the world disappears when you set up your beautiful AirPods Pro, but it really isn't. If you walk through a busy street without paying attention, it would quickly remind you.

Can machine intelligence help where human intelligence fails us?

That is certainly what Columbia University researchers hope. They have developed a Pedestrian Audio Warning System (PAWS) that wants to warn main phone carriers about the threat of passing vehicles. The smart headphone technology works with machine learning algorithms to interpret vehicle sounds up to 60 meters away. It can then provide information about the location of those vehicles. The results can be a great blessing for pedestrian safety at a time when tragically enough more pedestrians are being killed on roads in the United States than ever.

Electrical Engineering and Data Science Institute / Columbia University

The headphones used for the prototype system are equipped with a series of inexpensive microphones, which are located in different parts of the headphones. The relevant sound properties of possible cars are extracted by a built-in integrated circuit that then sends them to a linked smartphone app. The smartphone uses machine learning algorithms to determine what is and is not vehicle noise. The neural network on which it relies was trained using audio from a wide range of both vehicles and environmental conditions.

The system is still far from complete. First, it can only identify the estimated position of vehicles; not their trajectory. Being able to determine this would be much more useful than simply assuming a static road condition for vehicles that are anything but static. Secondly, the researchers are still trying to find the best way to pass on this information to carriers. One possibility would be to give warning signals to different sides of a stereo headset to make clear where a sound is coming from.

The PAWS project has already received a $ 1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation. According to IEEE Spectrum, the team hopes to transfer a "more sophisticated" version of the technology to a company that could bring it to market.

