Loading...

Tributes were paid to a mother of three who suddenly died after collapsing at home when she was only 34 years old.

Laura Krievens from Wakefield told her mother Beverley that she had a “bad cold” and felt “lazy” on Sunday, January 5th.

Laura Jane Krievens

Less than 24 hours later, Laura collapsed in her family home and was discovered by her partner Jamie on the living room floor.

She was taken to Pinderfields Hospital by ambulance, but unfortunately never regained consciousness.

Laura was tragically pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7.

Now family and friends have launched a fundraiser to fund the mother’s popular funeral.

Laura’s mother Beverley said she last spoke to her daughter on Sunday, who told her she was “full of cold”.

Beverley said: “She just said ‘I feel lazy’.

“On Monday, she told her partner Jamie that she wanted to rest on the sofa below.

“Jamie heard a bang and hurried down the stairs where he found her.

“We are absolutely devastated.”

Laura had two boys and a girl under 18, her mother said.

Beverley added: “She never regained consciousness in the hospital, she stopped breathing twice for more than 15 minutes.

“Her heart stopped in the ambulance.

“We were all with her last night when the machine was off.”

Laura was described by her friend Rachael Platts – who started the fundraiser – as a mother with a “heart of gold” that was very popular in the community.

Rachael, who was only a day younger than Laura, said she was “absolutely adorable” and very well known.

She added: “We only want to relieve the family by helping to raise money for the funeral.

“We are all in complete shock.

“I knew her from high school and she only lives around the corner.

“She was such a good friend.”

The fundraiser was set up at GoFundMe with a goal of £ 2000.

At the time of writing, a total of £ 250 had been collected in just one hour.

To donate, click here to visit the page.