A handy Chrome feature, a Sonos Update warning and more news

Chrome protects and Sonos breaks the connection, but first: a cartoon about the new big screen.

This is the news you need to know within two minutes or less.

Do you want to receive this two-day summary as an e-mail every weekday? Register here!

Today’s news

Do not ignore the new Chrome password checking feature

If you’ve recently signed in to Google Chrome accounts, you’ve probably noticed a new pop-up that complains about your password protection. This is one that you should not ignore: the new feature will suggest stronger passwords for your accounts, and it will even perform a check of your current passwords so that you can be better protected in the next major breach.

Sonos will soon end the software support for its older speakers

Sonos has long praised that its speakers are “built to last,” but four of Sonos’ oldest products will lose software support from May. (To be honest, these products were introduced between 2006 and 2007 and have been technically supported for the more than ten-year period that Sonos claims its audio products last a long time.) Sonos offers a trade-in program and recycling options for the outdated goods, plus 30 percent discount on every new speaker that will serve as a replacement for one of the older products.

Fast fact: 1,800 degrees

That is how hot the surface of Heliogen’s automated solar panel becomes. That is hot enough to produce cement and other industrial products – processes that usually require fossil fuels to be burned – and that could potentially reduce up to 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

WIRED recommends: Messenger Bags

It’s time to upgrade your bag game. Whether you need something lean and light for long days or a trendy package to keep your laptop dry in the rain, let one of these one-strap wonders carry part of the burden.

News that you can use

Upgrade your business trip with these essential things during the flight.

This daily summary is available as a newsletter. You can sign up here to ensure that you receive the news fresh in your inbox every week!

.