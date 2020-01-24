A guide to the most beautiful beaches

For those who think they are saddled with the January blues, it might be high time to book a winter vacation to a warm, sunny and sandy place. When it comes to fighting the dark, gloomy days of the months after the holidays, nothing beats a week in the tropics. There are so many islands to choose from. They all offer their own unique cultural flair, but they all give travelers that good dose of rest, relaxation and vitamin D that we all need as much as we try to get through the last few months of winter.

If white sandy beaches, crystal clear water and blue skies are your thing, look no further than beautiful Turks and Caicos Islands. This Caribbean island chain, consisting of a hundred individual islands, has everything you need to extinguish their wanderlust. The beaches on this island are a lot better than the rest, so unspoilt and perfect; they seem almost unreal.

Friends, here are the best of the best. View these top five beaches on Turks and Caicos Islands. Good luck getting your toes out of this sand and these images from your head.

Grace Bay Beach is a piece of paradise

Grace Bay Beach is often considered the number one beach in the world. It is located on Providenciales, the primary island of Turk, near where travelers will find some of the most luxurious hotels and retreats in the world. Grace Bay is part of the Alexandra National Park and is protected by a barrier reef system, which means amazingly beautiful diving. Whether you are on the beach, basking in the sun or under the sea, exploring the reef, this beach will leave you with memories that will last a lifetime.

Leeward Beach offers a peaceful, peaceful sanctuary

Just east of Grace Bay beach is Leeward Beach. (You really can’t move more than twenty feet on Turks and Caicos Islands without encountering a sand plain you never want to leave.) Unlike Grace Bay, this beach is quiet, secluded and without large, flashy resorts. Because of the sheltered canals that run on the east side of Leeward Beach, kayakers, wakeboarders, and paddleboarders will agree that this beach is about as close to paradise as it gets.

Leeward Beach can be a bit difficult to reach, but if you manage to get here, chances are you will never want to leave.

The port of Mudjin is out of this world

Mudjin Beach is located on Central Caicos and is breathtaking for travelers. The beach comes straight from a dream, with its towering limestone cliffs, intoxicating white sandy beaches and enchanting caves and caverns. If you have had enough of Mudjin Beach, which is probably not even possible, you can easily go to Conch Bar Caves, the most extensive dry cave system in all Bahamas. Because of the prime location of Mudjin, explorers can reach this beach and see what else Middle Caicos and the neighboring North Caicos have to offer.

Long Bay Beach is the dream of a Kiteboarder

Long Beach Bay on Providenciales is a kiteboard mecca. The beautiful beach is home to the white sand that characterizes the region itself, and shallow, blue waters that stretch for miles. Because of the constant eastern trade winds that blow through it in combination with the shallow water around the beach, this space has attracted kiteboarders from all over the world. For those who don’t find kiteboarding in their alley, horse riding is also popular here. Due to an oil rig wreck just off the coast, boat trips are also a popular activity for those visiting Long Beach Bay. It has almost something for just about everyone.

Half Moon Bay will nourish your soul and surround you with nature

Hidden between secluded Water Cay and Little Water Cay lies Half Moon Bay. This lagoon with beach sand bar is the number one boat destination in all of Turks and Caicos. Half Moon Bay is a nature lover’s dream. Iguanas run around, small lemon sharks find their home here in the shallow water and native palms along the water. A day here lets you wonder if this is real.

Those who want to explore Half Moon Bay will probably have to catch a charter, because the bays that flank it are uninhabited and undeveloped. You feel as if you have entered a whole different world when you spend the day at Half Moon Bay. Don’t forget to pack snacks and water, as there are no restaurants nearby to hang out.

There are so many fantastic beaches to spend in January. Please remind us why we are not currently on a plane.

