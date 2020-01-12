A guide for parents for strikes and job promotions this week at Ottawa schools

When teachers at the Ottawa-Carleton District school board primary school extend their work on Monday, they will not oversee campaigning and will stop coaching sports teams, leading bands, guiding clubs, and participating in other extracurricular activities that take place before or after school.

At the English-Catholic schools of the city, teachers begin withdrawing services the same day and refuse to take standardized tests or write comments on report cards.

On three of the city’s four boards, Ottawa schools close on Wednesday as employees continue with a planned strike.

The effects of the battle between the provincial government and the educational associations will be felt more sharply this week by Ottawa students and parents as job actions escalate.

And this is just the beginning, unless there is a breakthrough in stalled contract negotiations.

The trade union for English public elementary teachers warns that the province will start strikes on January 20.

Teachers at French-speaking schools appear to be withdrawing certain services on Thursday. If this continues, all four education unions that are currently negotiating on behalf of about 200,000 employees in the schools of the province would be working on action.

The trade unions say they will not shrink from what they characterize as a fight to save public education from a government intention to increase classes, introduce mandatory online courses in high schools and reduce support for students with high needs.

They also want a pay rise equal to the cost of living, which, according to Education Minister Stephen Lecce, is the bottleneck in disputes that he says are characterized by irresponsible trade union escalation. He likes to reverse a sentence that is often used by his critics – “education cuts hurt children” – to say that “beats hurt children.”

Both Lecce and trade union leaders say they are frustrated.

Sam Hammond, president of the Federation of Elementary Teachers in Ontario, says that his 83,000 members have little choice but to escalate job actions because the government has refused to engage in genuine talks over months such as the need for more special education teachers and classroom violence.

Harvey Bischof, the union president who represents English public high school teachers and some support staff on all boards, has offered to cancel the one-day strikes if the government agrees to restore class size and staff levels to what they were in 2018-19.

Lecce says the government has been reasonable, made the classes larger, and reduced the number of compulsory online courses.

He says he fights to “keep children in class.”

“It is most worrying that trade union leaders disagree and continue to hamper learning for the next generation,” he said in a statement.

Both parties also step up their campaigns for public support. The four educational associations placed a full-page advertisement in the Toronto Star on Saturday, saying that proposed changes by the Doug Ford government have a “very negative impact on world-class education in Ontario.”

Lecce issued a statement on Saturday stating that “students in the province are being injured by escalation led by a union.”

“Parents and students have been such a job promotion for decades,” he said. “That’s why we appeal to teachers’ unions to stop escalating, stop playing with the future of students and focus on achieving a deal that keeps our students in the class where they belong.”

Here is an overview of the work landscape at the Ottawa schools, and what work actions are to be expected if no progress has been made in contract negotiations.

English public high schools

Plate: Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Union: Federation of teachers in high school in Ontario

Task Actions: Teachers and support staff are planning a one-day strike on Wednesday. All schools would close.

OSSTF members will also continue with partial withdrawal of services, including posting no comments on report cards or participating in EQAO, the provincial standard tests. The report cards are planned for February. The Grade 9 EQAO math testing that was scheduled to start Monday on the board has been postponed.

English public primary schools

Plate: Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Union: Federal Teacher Federation of Ontario, Ontario Federal Teacher Federation (Representative Support Staff)

Task Actions: The one-day strike of OSSTF planned for Wednesday would close all primary schools.

The elementary teachers’ union says that rotating strikes will start on January 20 if no progress is made in the negotiations. No details have been provided about the duration of the strikes or which areas of the province are affected and when.

Since November teachers have withdrawn their services in an escalating job promotion. On Monday they stop participating in excursions or extracurricular activities that are held before or after school. Individual schools will inform parents of any changes, the board says.

Teachers arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before the school starts and leave within 15 minutes after the end of the school.

They do not plan or participate in meetings except to accompany children.

Previous withdrawals of services announced in November and December will continue, including no commenting on report cards or compiling them. The report cards will be sent in February. Teachers do not collect money for non-charity events, do not distribute memos from the school or school board or participate in EQAO tests scheduled for May 19 to June 1.

English catholic schools

Plate: Ottawa Catholic School Board

Union: Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association

Task promotion: Teachers plan to withdraw some administrative services on Monday, including drafting report cards and participating in EQAO tests. End cards are issued at the end of January for elementary students and for secondary students in the first week of February. The Grade 9 EQAO tests that are scheduled for January 13 have been postponed.

French-speaking public and Catholic schools

boards: The Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario and the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Center-Est

labor unions: l’Association des enseignantes et enseignants franco-ontariens; Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (support staff)

Task Actions: If OSSTF strikes on Wednesday, all Ottawa schools on both boards will close.

Schools in Carleton Place, Merrickville, Kemptville and Brockville will also join the French Catholic administration that day.

Schools in Kemptville and cities in Eastern Ontario will also close on French public administration.

The trade union representing teachers in both councils has announced that members will withdraw some services into a “work to rule” from Thursday, according to a spokesperson for Education Minister Lecce.

No details have been provided by the union, which is planning a press conference on Tuesday.

