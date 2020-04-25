A group of umpires begin distributing food grains to help scorers

Continuing the distribution of food grains to local match officials, scorers and groundmen who have been affected by the corona virus forced nationwide lockdown, Lending a Hand, an initiative of a group of former umpires, continues.

Former Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) -based committee member Ganesh Iyer, the umpire and former BCCI Managing Initiative, whose umpire’s career has hit hard below the suspension of pandemic cricket activities, had earlier had money for scorers.

As Maharashtra continues to be under the threat of a deadly disease that has affected more than 6,000 people in the state, Lending a Handphone has now begun delivering the necessary food to needed umpires, scorers and groundmen.

With the backing of Manoj Berde (co-umpire at Bark), another initiative was undertaken. Around 50 umpires, scorers and grindsmen will be given food on a regular basis, ”said Iyer.

“The process started a few days ago. Sandeep Thakur coordinates for ‘Lending a Hand’ The first lot consisted of 1 kg of tur dal, 2 kg of rice, 1/4 kg of masala, 2 kg of wheat flour and refined soybean oil.

A total of Rs 5.04 lakh has been raised for the fund raising and Rs 4.30 lakh has been disbursed, Iyer said.

48 Match Officers received Rs. 7500 each while the other 14 Match Officers received Rs. 5000 each.

We have a balance of Rs 74,000 which is kept in case of emergencies. It will be delivered last week. ”

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far killed more than 700 people, affecting more than 23,000 people in the country.

